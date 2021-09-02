Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Battery Specifications Tipped via 3C Certification Site

Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Battery Specifications Tipped via 3C Certification Site

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series' launch is expected in early 2022.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 September 2021 17:48 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Battery Specifications Tipped via 3C Certification Site

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may get a more refined 108-megapixel sensor than Galaxy S21 Ultra (above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22+ is expected to get a 4,500mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to get a 5,000mAh battery
  • Both batteries have been listed with a maximum voltage of 4.55V

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch sometime next year. A few specifications of two of the models expected in the series - Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra - have surfaced online. The battery capacities of the two rumoured Samsung smartphones have been spotted on China's 3C certification site. It was earlier tipped that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series may come with 65W fast charging support. That leak had also suggested model numbers of the three smartphones said to be part of Samsung's flagship smartphone lineup.

As per the 3C certification site, spotted by MyFixGuide, the battery capacities of the upcoming Samsung smartphones have surfaced online. The EB-BS906ABY battery listed on the site has a rated capacity of 4,370mAh, suggesting that the typical battery capacity could be 4,500mAh. The battery has a maximum voltage of 4.45V. The report citing sources says that this belongs to the Samsung Galaxy S22+. For comparison, the Galaxy S21+ packs a 4,800mAh battery.

On the other hand, the EB-BS908ABY battery module is listed with a rated capacity of 4,855mAh, hinting that it could come with a typical battery capacity of 5,000mAh. It has a rated voltage of 3.88V and a maximum voltage of 4.45V. This battery is expected to be packed in the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 Ultra also has comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

A previous report suggests that Samsung is testing 65W charging for Rainbow RGB, where R, G, and B refer to the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra, respectively. It is also speculated that Samsung may not bundle the 65W fast charger in the box and customers might have to purchase it separately.

The model numbers for the next Samsung flagship series have also surfaced online. As per a report by SamMobile, the vanilla Galaxy S22 will get SM-S901x, Galaxy S22+ will have the model number SM-S906x, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have SM-S908x. The publication also mentions that the smartphones will support 5G and may launch in January 2022. This year's Samsung Galaxy S21 series made its global debut on January 14.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may also come with a refined version of the 108-megapixel primary camera sensor found on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. In April, it was reported that Samsung has joined hands with Olympus to develop the cameras of upcoming Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones. However, it is just speculation as the information has not yet been confirmed by either party yet.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Vi Prepaid Recharge Plans With 1 Year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Launched

