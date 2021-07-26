Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series May Come With 65W Fast Charging Support, Model Numbers Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S22 series may come with SM-S901x, SM-S906x, and SM-S908x model numbers.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 26 July 2021 15:01 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may get an improved 108-megapixel sensor from Galaxy S21 Ultra (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series' 65W fast charger may not be bundled in the box
  • The model number for Galaxy S22 series tip that they will be 5G ready
  • Samsung, Olympus may partner to develop the smartphones' cameras

Samsung Galaxy S22 series are expected to be the next non-foldable flagship smartphones from the South Korean tech giant. New reports tip that the upcoming Galaxy S-series smartphones will support 65W fast charging. The alleged model numbers of the three phones expected in the series - Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra - have also been leaked. Earlier reports suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may feature an updated 108-megapixel camera. The cameras on the Galaxy S22 series phones may be developed in collaboration with Olympus.

A tweet from tipster Tron (@FrontTron) tips that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series may feature 65W fast charging support. The tweet mentions that Samsung is testing 65W fast charging for Rainbow RGB, where R, G, and B refer to the vanilla Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, respectively. It is also being speculated that Samsung may not include the 65W fast charger in the box.

Separately, a report by SamMobile claims to know the model numbers the Galaxy S22 series phones will come with. As per the publication, the vanilla Galaxy S22 will get SM-S901x, the Galaxy S22+ will have the number SM-S906x, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will get the model number SM-S908x. The report says the smartphones will support 5G and may launch in January 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also expected to feature a more refined version of the 108-megapixel primary sensor than the one on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which was launched in January. In April, it was reported that Samsung and Olympus could partner up to develop the cameras of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones. However, the information is speculation at this point as Samsung has not confirmed any of these details.

