Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Colour Variants Tipped; Galaxy S22 Ultra Could Come With an Integrated S Pen

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly get a 5,000mAh battery.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 September 2021 18:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Colour Variants Tipped; Galaxy S22 Ultra Could Come With an Integrated S Pen

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy S22 series' Pink Gold is reportedly different than the Phantom Pink colour on the Galaxy S21

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to come in three colour options
  • Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ tipped to get four colour options
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra will reportedly get a 19.3:9 aspect ratio display

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is touted as the next non-foldable flagship series from the South Korean tech giant. Now, its colour options and certain specifications have surfaced online. Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to comprise the vanilla Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The first two are said to get four colour options and the last will reportedly get three colour options. Samsung will also reportedly pack an S Pen with the Galaxy S22 Ultra with a dedicated slot.

A report (in Dutch) by Galaxy Club states the new colour options that will be available with the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The vanilla Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ are said to come in Black, Green, Pink Gold, and White colour options. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is reported to get Black, Dark Red, and White colour options. The Green colourway is speculated to be similar to the Phantom Green colour available on the Galaxy Z Fold 3launched in India in August. The Pink Gold colour option is also said to be different from the one found on the Galaxy S21 series.

The report also mentions that since Samsung is still far from launching the Galaxy S22 series, it is possible that it may add more new colour options. It is also possible that Samsung may exclusively sell some colour options only through its official channels. Since there's no official confirmation, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Through a post on Weibo, tipster Ice Universe has shared that two of his sources have confirmed that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will support the S Pen stylus. Unlike the Galaxy S21 Ultra — that also came with an S Pen support but was sold as an accessory — the Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to come with a dedicated slot in the body that will house the stylus. The tipster also mentions that the corners of the smartphone could be less rounded-off than the Galaxy S21 series but also not as sharp-edged as a Galaxy Note smartphone.

The integration of the S Pen in the Galaxy S22 Ultra's body is said to be done by using a 19.3:9 aspect ratio for the display. Even with the housing for S Pen taking up space in the Galaxy S22 Ultra's frame, the tipster mentions that it will get a 5,000mAh battery — also seen in a 3C listing for the smartphone.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, S Pen
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
