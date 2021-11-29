Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Leaked Screen Protector Images Hint at Display Design

Samsung Galaxy S22 series' screen protector images show thin bezels on all sides.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 November 2021 13:46 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Leaked Screen Protector Images Hint at Display Design

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ice Universe

Samsung Galaxy S22 series' images show a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series is said to launch in Q1 2022
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra tipped to get curved display, Galaxy Note-like design
  • Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ said to get flat displays

Samsung Galaxy S22 series' launch is around the corner. Not much is known about the upcoming flagship smartphone series as of now. A tipster has shared some images of the screen protectors of the three smartphones in the lineup — the vanilla Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The images show that one of the smartphones — possibly the Galaxy S22 Ultra — will get squared-off edges, while the other two smartphones will get curved edges.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) shared a few images of what seems to be the screen protectors of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. As mentioned, the images show that one of the smartphones, likely the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will get squared off edges. The other two smartphones are shown with rounded-off edges. All three screen protectors are shown with a hole-punch cutout that will house the selfie camera. However, an earlier report suggested that Galaxy S22 Ultra may get a waterdrop-style notch.

Granted, the screen protectors don't offer much insight in the design of the upcoming Samsung flagship series, but they do suggest the difference in sizes of the three smartphones. The images also show that the Galaxy S22 series may come with extremely thin bezels on all four sides — which corroborates a report from last month. The screen protectors also suggest that the vanilla Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ could get flat displays, while the top-of-the-range Galaxy S22 Ultra may get a curved display.

Earlier this month, LetsGoDigital in collaboration with Italian digital artist Giuseppe Spinelli shared some renders of the Galaxy S22. The renders were created based on the information provided by South Korean tipster Super Roader. The renders show that the design of the upcoming smartphone series is said to be similar to the outgoing Galaxy S21 series but will have flatter front and rear panels. The design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is also said to resemble the Galaxy Note series.

The publication also shared that the vanilla Galaxy S22 will get a 6.06-inch full-HD+ display, while the Galaxy S22+ will get a 6.55-inch display. Both smartphones are said to get a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme 9i Launch Details Tipped; Said to Feature MediaTek Helio G90T, Quad Rear Cameras

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Leaked Screen Protector Images Hint at Display Design
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Allow Users to React to Messages
  2. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  4. Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo Launched in India: All Details
  5. Realme Book Slim Review
  6. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  7. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  8. Airtel Revises Its Affordable Recharge Plans, Discontinues Rs. 49 Option
  9. Coinstore Crypto Exchange Enters India Despite Fear of Ban on Trade
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro Tipped to Feature 120Hz Refresh Rate Display, Come With 512GB Storage
  2. Apple’s Multi-Device Charger in Development; AR Headset Launch Tipped for 2022 but Sale to Start Much Later: Report
  3. Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo With USB Type-C, USB Type-A Ports Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Leaked Screen Protector Images Hint at Display Design
  5. Realme 9i Launch Details Tipped; Said to Feature MediaTek Helio G90T, Quad Rear Cameras
  6. Xiaomi 12 Series May Not Be First to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, December-End Launch Tipped
  7. Spotify Is Retiring Car View Feature, Reportedly Testing TikTok-Like Video Feed in App
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home India Release Date Brought Forward to December 16
  9. Vivo V12 Series Design Tipped via Leaked Images; Spotted on TENAA, 3C Listings
  10. Vivo Y55s Price, Specifications, Launch Date Tipped via China Telecom Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com