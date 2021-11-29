Samsung Galaxy S22 series' launch is around the corner. Not much is known about the upcoming flagship smartphone series as of now. A tipster has shared some images of the screen protectors of the three smartphones in the lineup — the vanilla Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The images show that one of the smartphones — possibly the Galaxy S22 Ultra — will get squared-off edges, while the other two smartphones will get curved edges.

Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) shared a few images of what seems to be the screen protectors of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series. As mentioned, the images show that one of the smartphones, likely the Galaxy S22 Ultra, will get squared off edges. The other two smartphones are shown with rounded-off edges. All three screen protectors are shown with a hole-punch cutout that will house the selfie camera. However, an earlier report suggested that Galaxy S22 Ultra may get a waterdrop-style notch.

Granted, the screen protectors don't offer much insight in the design of the upcoming Samsung flagship series, but they do suggest the difference in sizes of the three smartphones. The images also show that the Galaxy S22 series may come with extremely thin bezels on all four sides — which corroborates a report from last month. The screen protectors also suggest that the vanilla Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ could get flat displays, while the top-of-the-range Galaxy S22 Ultra may get a curved display.

Earlier this month, LetsGoDigital in collaboration with Italian digital artist Giuseppe Spinelli shared some renders of the Galaxy S22. The renders were created based on the information provided by South Korean tipster Super Roader. The renders show that the design of the upcoming smartphone series is said to be similar to the outgoing Galaxy S21 series but will have flatter front and rear panels. The design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is also said to resemble the Galaxy Note series.

The publication also shared that the vanilla Galaxy S22 will get a 6.06-inch full-HD+ display, while the Galaxy S22+ will get a 6.55-inch display. Both smartphones are said to get a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.