Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22+ Sale Date Allegedly Pushed to March, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Marketing Images Leak

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra marketing images leak detail its camera specifications.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 February 2022 19:26 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Dohyun Kim

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to pack an S Pen

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with two telephoto cameras
  • The phone will support 45W charging
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may be launched in Cherry and Green colours

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ sale date has been pushed to March, a tipster said, adding that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, however, will be available for purchase in February itself. The South Korean company will unveil the smartphones at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled for February 9. Meanwhile, just a week before the launch event, alleged marketing images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra have been leaked by another tipster suggesting some key specifications of the flagship smartphone.

The first development comes from tipster and YouTuber Jon Prosser, who claims in a tweet that the availability of the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphones has been split “due to supply chain issues”. He says while the “pre-order for all devices in the flagship is still happening on launch event day (February 9), the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available from February 25, and the Galaxy S22 as well as Galaxy S22+ availability has been pushed to March 11.

The second development comes a day after an alleged promo video and marketing images tipped the specifications and design of the Galaxy S22 series handsets. Interestingly, the latest marketing images leak of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has also been tweeted (via Evan Blass) by the same tipster, Dohyun Kim, who shared the promo video. The images suggest same specifications that have been leaked in the last few months.

The first set of images show that the Galaxy S22 Ultra will have a Galaxy Note-like design and S Pen. There is a Cherry coloured smartphone with a black coloured S Pen. The phone is tipped to capture 8K Super HDR videos, support 45W ultra-fast charging and pack a feature-laden S Pen, which can be used to undertake various functions like controlling a video playback.

The second set of photos show a Green coloured Galaxy S22 Ultra alongside a USB Type-C to USB Type-C charging cable. There is an image which suggests that the top-of-the-line smartphone will feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 1,750 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Another image of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the second set suggests the camera specifications. As per the photo, the phone will get a 108-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, and two 10-megapixel sensors paired with f/2.4 and f/4.9 telephoto lenses. The phone is also said to offer 100X Space Zoom, laser autofocus, and super clear glass on the cameras for glare-free photos. On the front, the Samsung phone is tipped to carry a 40-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 lens in a centrally-aligned hole-punch display design.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Google Messages Spotted Testing iMessage Reactions; Emoji Translations Appear to Be Inconsistent
Digital Rupee in 2022–23: How Industry Stakeholders See the Move by Government

