Samsung is gearing up towards hosting its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on February 9. The company has confirmed that it will be unveiling the next generation of the Galaxy S lineup during this event. This lineup is expected to be the Samsung Galaxy S22 series. Now, nearly a week away from Galaxy Unpacked 2022, a South Korean tipster has reportedly leaked a teaser video and marketing images of this upcoming series. The leak tips several key specifications and design aspects of the Galaxy S22 lineup. Samsung has not yet officially released any details regarding this upcoming lineup.

As per a promo video and marketing images shared by tipster Dohyun Kim on Twitter, the next-generation Samsung Galaxy S series will feature the base Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy S22 is tipped to have a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a full-HD+ (2,340x1,080 pixels) resolution. It is expected to be powered either by the Exynos 2200 SoC or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset depending on the region. The phone is said to pack 8GB of RAM and house a 3,700mAh battery. Also, it is tipped to offer 128GB and 256GB storage options. For optics, the base Galaxy S22 is expected to sport a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel hole-punch selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy S22+ is said to have a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. The only other significant difference between the base Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ appears to be the battery. The Galaxy S22+ is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications (expected)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to have a 6.8-inch QHD+ (3,080x1,040 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. According to the region, It is believed to be powered by either the Exynos 2200 chipset or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The handset is expected to have 8GB and 12GB memory options. Also, it is said to offer 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is believed to be equipped with a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a 40-megapixel hole-punch selfie snapper at the front. Additionally, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to come embedded with an S Pen.