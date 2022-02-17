Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra were launched in India on Thursday, February 17, through a livestream that was hosted on the company's social media channels. Unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 virtual event last week, the Galaxy S22 series brings a list of upgrades over last year's Galaxy S21 models. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, being the most premium model in the range, brings integrated S Pen support to deliver the Galaxy Note-like experience on the Galaxy S series. The India versions of the Galaxy S22 family also come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra price in India

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in India has been set at Rs. 72,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model that comes with a price tag of Rs. 76,999. However, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ begins at Rs. 84,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and goes up to Rs. 88,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.

In contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra carries a starting price tag of Rs. 1,09,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. The phone also has the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB model that is priced at Rs. 1,18,999. Globally, Samsung showcased the Galaxy S22 Ultra in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 1TB options that both have not yet debuted in India.

Details about the availability of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in India are yet to be announced. However, the phones are currently available for pre-reservations in the country.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be available in India in Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colours, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra will debut in Burgundy, Phantom Black, and Phantom White for the 12GB + 256GB model and Burgundy and Phantom Black for the 12GB + 512GB option.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 was unveiled last week, with a starting price of $799 (roughly Rs. 60,000). The Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, came with the initial prices of $999 (roughly Rs. 75,000) and $1,199 (roughly Rs. 99,000), respectively.

Last year, the Samsung Galaxy S21 had arrived in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs. 69,999, while the Galaxy S21+ was starting at Rs. 81,999 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra at Rs. 1,05,999.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The phone features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that supports a variable refresh rate of 48–120Hz and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ panel. Under the hood, there is the 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM as standard. The Galaxy S22 carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy S22 carries a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyro, hall, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the phone comes in an IP68-rated dust- and water-resistant build.

Samsung has packed the Galaxy S22 with a 3,700mAh battery that supports up to 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. The phone also comes with Wireless PowerShare for charging other devices that have wireless charging support.

The Galaxy S22 measures 146.0x70.6x7.6mm and weighs 168 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ carries a list of similarities with the regular Galaxy S22. These include the same One UI 4.1 skin based on Android 12, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and the same triple rear camera setup. However, the Galaxy S22+ does have a larger 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display over the Galaxy S22, but with the same variable 48–120Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with Wi-Fi 6E as well as Ultra-wideband (UWB) support and packs a bigger, 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 45W wired charging — alongside 15W wireless charging and Wireless PowerShare support.

On the dimensions and weight parts, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ measures 157.4x75.8x7.6mm and weighs 196 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. It features a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that has a dynamic refresh rate of 1–120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz in the game mode. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. Unlike the two other models, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The camera setup also includes a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom and another 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom support.

In terms of capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers a 40-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 lens.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with up to 512GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, barometer, gyro, hall, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung has bundled the S Pen stylus with the Galaxy S22 Ultra that sits under a dedicated component on the phone — just like the previous Galaxy Note models.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. It also has Wireless PowerShare for charging other wireless charging-supported devices. Besides, it measures 163.3x77.9x8.9mm and weighs 229 grams.