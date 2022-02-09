Samsung Galaxy S22 series featuring the South Korean company's latest flagship smartphones were launched on Tuesday (February 9) at its Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. Just like last year, Samsung has launched three new S-series smartphones, and this year's lineup includes Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. The smartphones are equipped with the latest chipsets for high-end smartphones and feature AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate. This year, Samsung has upped the charging speed for its Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models, offering 45W wired charging. The company also boasts advanced "Nightography" low light photography improvements on the Galaxy S22 series. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ models feature the same camera setup, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first S-series smartphone to ship with an S Pen housed in the phone's chassis — also the first smartphone from Samsung since the Galaxy Note 20 smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra price, availability

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22+ will be available in 8GB RAM +128GB, and 8GB+ 256GB storage options. Meanwhile, the high-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be available in 8GB RAM + 128GB, 12GB RAM + 256GB, 12GB RAM + 512GB and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage options.

Galaxy S22 pricing starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 59,900) and the Galaxy S22 Plus is priced at $999 (roughly Rs. 74,800). Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra pricing starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,700). Details about the pricing of Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra in India are yet to be revealed by the company. According to Samsung, the Galaxy S22 series smartphones will be available from February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+, while the chassis is protected by Armor Aluminium. The display also comes with Samsung's Eye Comfort Shield for blue light control and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that can drop to as low as 10Hz. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy S22 has an octa-core 4nm SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

On the camera front, Samsung Galaxy S22 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary Dual Pixel wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens and autofocus; a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 120-degree field-of-view; and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens featuring 3x optical zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS). Samsung Galaxy S22 also features a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and an 80-degree field-of-view.

Samsung Galaxy S22 offers up to 256GB of onboard storage, while connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, geomagnetic, gyro scope, hall, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone also sports an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy S22 packs a 3,700mAh battery that supports fast charging at 25W, while the smartphone also supports 15W wireless charging as well as Wireless PowerShare for reverse wireless charging. The phone measures 146x70.6x7.6mm and weighs 168 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22+ runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with support for Samsung's Eye Comfort Shield for blue light control and offers an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate that can drop to 10Hz, and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. Under the hood, the Galaxy S22+ has an octa-core 4nm SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

On the optics front, Samsung Galaxy S22+ is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 120-degree field-of-view. The handset also features a 50-megapixel primary Dual Pixel autofocus wide-angle sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens; and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/2.4 aperture lens. Samsung Galaxy S22 features a 10-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and an 80-degree field-of-view.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series features a Nightography mode with improved low-light photography performance

Samsung Galaxy S22 offers up to 256GB of onboard storage, while connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, geomagnetic, gyro scope, hall, and a proximity sensor. The handset is also equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S22 packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging at 45W, while the smartphone also supports 15W wireless charging as well as Wireless PowerShare for reverse wireless charging. The phone measures 157.4x75.8x7.6mm and weighs 196 grams.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the first S-series smartphone to feature an S Pen built into the phone's body, with a 70 percent lower latency than its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The smartphone runs on Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. Unlike the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ which feature full-HD+ displays, Galaxy S22 Ultra sports a large 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate that can go down to 1Hz. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ and supports a peak brightness level of 1,750 nits. The display of the Galaxy S22 Ultra is also equipped with updated Wacom technology in order to support the improvements to S Pen functionality including reduced latency. The phone is powered by an octa-core 4nm SoC, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM.

On the camera front, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra flaunts a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The smartphone also sports a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens and support for 3x optical zoom. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra also comes with a fourth 10-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/4.9 aperture lens and 10x optical zoom. The camera supports Space Zoom, like its predecessor, with 10x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom with AI Super Resolution technology. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has a 40-megapixel camera sensor in the front with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be sold in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options, according to the company. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, UWB, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, barometer, geomagnetic, gyro scope, hall, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone is equipped with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast charging at 45W, and supports wireless charging at 15W along with Wireless PowerShare for reverse wireless charging. The phone measures 163.3x77.9x8.9mm and weighs 229 grams.