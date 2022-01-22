Technology News
Samsung Begins Accepting Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 Pre-Orders Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price has been cut by Rs. 5000 in India.

By David Delima | Updated: 22 January 2022 17:03 IST
Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ Ahmed Qwaider

Samsung Galaxy S22 could feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 SoCs

Highlights
  • Customers who pre-order get $50 (roughly Rs. 7,000) credit from Samsung
  • Customers will not have to pay the cost of the phone before the launch
  • Samsung Galaxy A52s now costs Rs. 30,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model

Samsung has begun taking pre-orders for the upcoming Galaxy S22 smartphone series, ahead of the launch of the smartphones. The South Korean manufacturer is set to launch Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra at the Galaxy Unpacked event that is scheduled to take place next month. Samsung is now allowing customers in the US to pre-order the next Samsung flagship smartphone and the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8, even before the company announces the specifications and features for these devices.

The company previously allowed customers to pre-order the Galaxy S21 smartphones as well as Galaxy Note 20, and customers won't need to pay the price of the upcoming Galaxy S22 smartphone upfront, according to the company's website. Samsung's website also mentions that users who pre-order the smartphone will get a $50 (roughly Rs. 7,000) credit which can be used to purchase other products on the company's website. Samsung has not officially revealed when the next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place, but reports suggest it could be held on February 8.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is tipped to be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 under the hood, based on the region they will launch in. The smartphones are expected to feature up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the high-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to feature an S Pen, housed in the smartphone. Samsung President and Head of MX Business TM Roh recently teased the launch of the smartphones, stating it would be the most “noteworthy” Galaxy S-series offering the company has created so far.

Meanwhile, Samsung Galaxy A52s has received a price cut at retail outlets in India. According to a report by 91Mobiles, Galaxy A52s, which was previously priced at Rs. 35,999 can now be purchased at Rs. 30,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 37,499, and can now be purchased at Rs. 32,499. The company's mid-range smartphone runs on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top, and is equipped with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G sports a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The smartphone also features a 5-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel telephoto sensor. At the front, the smartphone sports a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. Samsung Galaxy A52s is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. The price cut for Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G comes amid reports that the company could be looking to launch its upcoming Samsung Galaxy A53 5G smartphone.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP67 rating, unique design
  • High-quality stereo speakers
  • Crisp 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Good selfie camera
  • Fluid software experience
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Video recording lacks stabilisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Display 6.46-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung, Galaxy S22 Pre Order, Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung S22 Pre Order, Galaxy A52 5G Discount, Galaxy A52 5G Price Cut
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
