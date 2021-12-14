Samsung Galaxy S22 series seem to be inching closer to its launch as a video has now surfaced online which shows the design of the three flagship smartphones, again. The design of the three non-foldable Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphones shown in the video is similar to the ones which appeared in earlier reports. The top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, tipped to launch as the Galaxy S22 Note, is shown with a flatter design when compared to the vanilla Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+.

In the video shared by notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), the design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series is fairly visible. The Samsung smartphones are said to be dummy models, but unlike the dummy models of the Google Pixel 6a and OnePlus 10 Pro which were seen as rough aluminium slabs, this video shows the smartphones in their final form. The Galaxy S22 series has been tipped to launch on February 8.

The design of the vanilla Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ looks similar to the design of their predecessors, Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, respectively. However, there appears to be slight differences in the design of the two Samsung flagship series. The upcoming Galaxy S22 series is shown with a flatter-looking metal frame — similar to the iPhone 13 lineup and a glossy back finish. However, it is not confirmed whether the actual production models will get the gloss back finish. Apart from this, the two Galaxy S22 smartphones' edges seem to be more rounded-off than the Galaxy S21 series, as seen in a previous report.

The real difference between the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy S22 series is apparent in the design language of their respective top-tier variants — Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S22 Ultra. As previously seen in a few reports, the top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 smartphone will have a design language similar to the now-defunct Galaxy Note series. The video shows the smartphone with a dedicated S Pen slot, a curved display, and a squared-off frame. The Galaxy S22 Ultra has also been tipped to launch as the Galaxy S22 Note.

As with all leaks, this should also be taken with a pinch of salt. Samsung hasn't provided any official mock-ups of the smartphone, so it is likely that these dummy models were created by a third-party designer from the renders that have surfaced online till now.