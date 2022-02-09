Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live, Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live, Expected Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will take place at 10am EST (8:30pm IST).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 February 2022 15:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 series are expected to debut at today's Galaxy Unpacked

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to have three distinct models
  • Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event will be live on the Samsung site
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is also rumoured to debut at the event

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to make their official debut at the company's Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event later today. The new Samsung phones will be the successors to the Galaxy S21 models that were launched last year. In the series, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumoured to have S Pen support — just like Galaxy Note models. Samsung is also speculated to launch Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablets at the event.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 launch timings

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 will take place at 10am EST (8:30pm IST) today (Wednesday, February 9). The event will be livestreamed on the Samsung.com website as well as through the company's social media channels, including Twitter and YouTube. You can also watch the event live from the video player embedded below.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 series price (expected)

Samsung Galaxy S22 price will begin at $799 (roughly Rs. 59,800), while the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will start at $999 (roughly Rs. 74,700) and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will carry an initial price tag of $1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,700), according to a recent report. The said pricing of all three models is presumed to be associated with the base variants of the phones that are speculated to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The reported details suggested that Samsung will not bring any changes to the pricing of the Galaxy S22 series when compared with those in the Galaxy S21 family. However, Samsung is yet to officially confirm the pricing details.

On the part of availability, the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are rumoured to go on sale in March, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra could debut as early as this month itself.

Similar to the Galaxy S22 series, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 price has already been a part of the rumour mill. The Galaxy Tab S8 series is said to start at $649 (roughly Rs. 48,500) and go up to $1,099 (roughly Rs. 82,200). The models in the series would comprise the regular Galaxy Tab S8 as well as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications (expected)

Previous reports indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S22 would come with a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The phone is expected to have an octa-core Exynos 2200 SoC in South Korea, while its global variant is speculated to come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The India variant of the Galaxy S22 series is also rumoured to have the latest Snapdragon SoC. Moreover, the phone could come with 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is rumoured to have a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. The phone could also come with a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is rumoured to have up to 256GB of onboard storage. It could also include a 3,700mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S22+ specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ is said to have a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Just like the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22+ would come with Exynos 2200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 options — depending on the market. The phone is also said to have the same rear and front cameras that are available on the vanilla variant.

Samsung could offer up to 256GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy S22+. Furthermore, the phone could carry a 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone will come with a 6.6-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, a report suggested. The phone is also reported to have the Exynos 2200 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC — subject to the market — along with up to 12GB RAM. Further, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to have a quad rear camera setup that would carry a 108-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 10-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped lens.

Samsung is said to offer a 40-megapixel selfie camera sensor on the front side of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is rumoured to have up to 512GB of internal storage. The phone could also come with the bundled S Pen. Further, it could include a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specifications (expected)

A recent report suggested that while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 would come with an 11-inch LCD panel, the Galaxy Tab S8+ would feature a 12.4-inch OLED display and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra would get the largest in the series, a 14.6-inch OLED display. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may also include accessories such as a keyboard cover with a stand and a standard cover.

All three tablets in the new series are rumoured to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Samsung is also expected to offer improved S Pen support with its new models.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Sri Lankan Government to Prioritise Implementation of Aadhaar-Like Unitary Digital Identity: Report
Ferrari, Qualcomm Team Up for Tech Projects for Road Vehicles and Racing Cars

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Galaxy Unpacked 2022 Live, Expected Price, Specifications
