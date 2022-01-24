Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Tipped for February 9; Price, Specifications Tipped Online

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Tipped for February 9; Price, Specifications Tipped Online

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 is suggested to take place at 10am ET (8:30pm IST) on February 9.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 January 2022 14:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Tipped for February 9; Price, Specifications Tipped Online

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra may come with an S Pen

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 schedule has been tipped through an ad
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series price may start at EUR 849
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to have up to 512GB of storage

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 — the launch event where we could see the debut of the Galaxy S22 series — is taking place on February 9, according to some hints that the company has provided online. The South Korean giant last week confirmed that it is continuing with the trend it set a few years back and is hosting its next Galaxy Unpacked event in February. Samsung, however, did not reveal the exact launch date. In addition to the references about the February 9 date, Samsung Galaxy S22 series price in Europe has appeared online. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications have appeared online — once more but with additional details.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch date (expected)

As per a user reported on Reddit, Samsung suggested the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 schedule through one of its advertisements that appeared on Instagram. The advertisement included a reservation link for the Galaxy Unpacked event. Upon completing the reservation through the link, Samsung showed a pop-up message that confirmed the launch will take place at 10am ET (8:30pm IST) on February 9, the user said.

A screenshot has also been shared in the same Reddit thread to give references about the purported Galaxy Unpacked schedule.

samsung galaxy s22 unpacked 2022 launch date instagram reddit Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch date purportedly tipped by the company
Photo Credit: Reddit/ Instagram

 

A tipster on Twitter who goes by username @TechInsiderBlog also claimed that Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2022 website briefly suggested its schedule. The site in question reportedly included calendar invites for Google, Outlook, and Yahoo. The invite shows that the event would start at 15:00 UTC (8:30pm IST) on February 9 — the same schedule that reportedly appeared on the message confirming registration for the event from the Instagram ad.

Some previous reports indicated that the Galaxy Unpacked would take place on February 8, whereas the February 9 date may be exclusive for a separate China launch.

Gadgets 360 was not able to independently verify the reported claims about the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 dates. Samsung has also not yet announced the event schedule through its official channels.

Meanwhile, Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de has tipped the European prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series price (expected)

According to Quandt, the Samsung Galaxy S22 price will start at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 71,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also said to have an 8GB + 256GB option available at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 76,000). The Samsung Galaxy S22+, on the other hand, is tipped to have the 8GB + 128GB model at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 88,600) and the 8GB + 256GB variant at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 92,600). However, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is said to be available in the 8GB + 128GB model at EUR 1,249 (roughly Rs. 1,05,500), 12GB + 256GB at EUR 1,349 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000), and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB variant at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,22,400).

Separately, a tipster on Weibo has shared an infographic that indicates the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications. The new flagship is tipped to have features including up to 512GB of onboard storage and 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 1500 nits of peak brightness.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications (expected)

The infographic shared by the tipster suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would come in a base 12GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, alongside the 12GB + 256GB as well as 16GB + 512GB options. The phone would also run Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top and feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with HDR10+ support and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The phone additionally appears to have Exynos 2200 in some markets and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in others.

samsung galaxy s22 ultra specifications infographic image weibo Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra specifications have been suggested through an infographic
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Further, the infographic shows that there would be a quad rear camera setup, with a 108-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 wide-angle lens, 10-megapixel telephoto shooter, 10-megapixel sensor with an f/4.9 periscope lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens.

Samsung also appears to have provided a 40-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with an f/2.2 lens.

The infographic suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra would carry a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. Moreover, an S Pen has appeared alongside the phone that is said to have 2.8 milliseconds of latency.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy Unpacked 2022, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for February 4; Price, Sale Date Tipped

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Tipped for February 9; Price, Specifications Tipped Online
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11S Set to Launch in India on February 9
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  3. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  5. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications Spotted on Geekbench: Details Here
  6. Micromax In Note 2 India Launch Set for January 25, Specifications Teased
  7. iPhone 13 Series’ Screen Randomly Turning Into Pink for Some Users
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  9. Redmi Note 11S Tipped to Sport an AMOLED Display Ahead of India Launch
  10. Samsung Begins Accepting Galaxy S22, Galaxy Tab S8 Pre-Orders
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch Launch Tipped for Google I/O 2022 Event in May
  2. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Tipped for February 9; Price, Specifications Tipped Online
  3. Netflix India Unveils Take Ten Competition to Scout for Next-Gen Storytellers, Offers $10,000 Grant
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed for February 4; Price, Sale Date Tipped
  5. Hubble Captures Images of a Galaxy Whose Outer Edges 'Resemble a Ship's Sails'
  6. Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G Specifications Leaked; May Feature Helio G96 SoC, 6.6-Inch Display
  7. Crypto Market Has Shed More Than $1 Trillion in Market Cap Since November, Bitcoin Marks Six-Month Low
  8. Oppo Find X5 Pro Renders Leak Online; Tip Colourways, Reflective Rear Panel
  9. Redmi Note 11S India Launch Date Set for February 9, Quad Rear Cameras Confirmed
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch, Design, Specifications Tipped, May Be a Rebranded Motorola Edge X30
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com