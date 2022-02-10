Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Pre-Reservations Begin: All Details

Customers pre-reserving the Samsung Galaxy S22 series need to pay an upfront amount of Rs. 1,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 10 February 2022 13:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Pre-Reservations Begin: All Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will go on sale in select markets from February 25

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-reservations are live until February 21
  • Customers get free Galaxy SmartTag on pre-reserving the new phones
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series debuted globally on Wednesday

Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-reservations have begun in India. The company is giving away a Galaxy SmartTag for free to customers pre-reserving one of the new flagship phones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series, comprising Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event on Wednesday, February 9. The new series comes as a successor to the Galaxy S21 lineup that debuted last year. The new Samsung flagship phones come with 120Hz AMOLED displays and glass back. In the series, the Galaxy S22 Ultra comes bundled with an S Pen that is housed in the phone's chassis — just like the Galaxy Note series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series India pre-reservation details

Samsung Galaxy S22 series pre-reservations are live on the Samsung India site. The company is taking Rs. 1,999 as a refundable upfront price for pre-reserving the flagship phones. Once pre-booked, customers will get a pre-reserve VIP pass over email that can be used for buying the Galaxy S22 models at the time of their availability in the country.

The pre-reserve window is live until February 21. Customers pre-reserving the phones are eligible to receive a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs. 2,699.

Customers who have pre-booked the Galaxy S22 series will be required to utilise their pre-reserve VIP pass by March 10.

“The coupon if not utilised till 23:59 hours on 10th Mar'22, will stand automatically cancelled and refund of the Pre-reserve VIP pass of amount Rs. 1999 will be generated to your source account from where you made the payment,” Samsung noted in the FAQ section of its pre-reservation webpage.

The company has also provided the option to cancel the pre-reserve VIP pass and receive a 100 percent refund of the amount paid during the pre-reservation.

Samsung has not yet revealed the availability and pricing of the Galaxy S22 series in India. However, the new phones will debut in select markets starting February 25.

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra price

Samsung Galaxy S22 price begins at $799 (roughly Rs. 59,900), while Samsung Galaxy S22+ carries an initial price tag of $999 (roughly Rs. 74,900) and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starts at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 89,900).

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will be available in 8GB +128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage configurations. However, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will debut in 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage options.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series comes with Android 12 with One UI 4.1 on top. The entire family is also powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in the global markets, Qualcomm announced following the launch. Speaking of differences, Samsung Galaxy S22 features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, while the Galaxy S22+ carries a 6.6-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display. The Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, comes with a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that has curved side edges.

Both Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ come with triple rear cameras, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter. However, the Galaxy S22 Ultra offers a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 10-megapixel 3x optical zoom-supporting telephoto shooter, and a 10-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens offering 10x optical zoom.

The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ come with 10-megapixel selfie camera sensors at the front, whereas the Galaxy S22 Ultra offers a 40-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung has packed the Galaxy S22 with a 3,700mAh battery, while the Galaxy S22+ has a 4,500mAh battery. The Galaxy S22 Ultra includes a 5,000mAh battery. All three models sport IP68 build.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
