Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Spotted With Exynos SoCs on Italian E-Retailers: Report

The new Exynos 2200 SoC features Samsung’s Xclipse 920 GPU with ray tracing support.

By David Delima | Updated: 18 January 2022 14:20 IST
Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ Technizo Concept

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to feature S Pen support

Highlights
  • Samsung’s Exynos 2200 SoC was launched on January 18
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series is tipped to launch in February
  • Samsung is yet to reveal details of the Galaxy S22 series

Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been spotted in Europe with Samsung's Exynos processors, suggesting that the company's upcoming flagship smartphones will sport the company's newly announced Exynos 2200 chipset under the hood. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to arrive with either Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC or the Exynos 2200 SoC, depending on the region. Samsung's Exynos 2200 is the first smartphone chipset to feature an AMD architecture based ray tracing capable Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU.

Ahead of the launch of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series, listings for Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra were spotted by Galaxyclub.nl (in Dutch) on Italian retailers. Samsung Galaxy S22 is listed with the model number SM-S901B, while Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra bear the model numbers SM-S906B and SM-S908B respectively. These handsets are listed to sport an Exynos SoC under the hood, according to the report. The Exynos 2200 SoC was launched this week by Samsung.

Samsung is yet to officially confirm details and specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphones. The company's Galaxy S22 series is tipped to launch at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event next month. However, the specifications and design of the smartphone have been tipped on several occasions. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are said to feature the same design as the company's Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ smartphones, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to feature a design similar to the older Galaxy Note 20.

A recent report suggests that Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will sport a triple camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the high-end Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to feature a 108-megapixel quad rear camera setup, along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera, according to previous reports.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung S22 Series, Exynos 2200, Samsung, Exynos, Exynos 2200 CPU, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
