Samsung Galaxy S22 series have been part of leaks and rumours for quite a while now. The upcoming flagship smartphone lineup from the South Korean tech giant is expected to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 model, alongside Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. In a new update, an official marketing poster of Galaxy S22 Ultra has leaked online, showing a glimpse of its unique camera design and suggesting S Pen support. Separately, colour variants of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones have been tipped. The vanilla Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are said to get a Rose Gold colour variant, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to get a Red variant.

The official marketing posters of Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra were shared by LetsGoDigital. According to the report, the premium handset in the upcoming series will come with Galaxy S22 Ultra moniker instead of the rumoured Galaxy S22 Note Ultra moniker.

The leaked image suggests a new shade of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and shows the design of the back panel. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is seen in a purple/ rose shade. The leaked image shows a new camera module design with quad rear cameras and S Pen support. The S Pen of Galaxy S22 Ultra variant is shown in a black colour while its tip has the same shade as the phone.

Separately, renders of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones were shared by LetsGoDigital in collaboration with Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888). The renders show the upcoming phones in Pink Gold colour shade. As per the report, Samsung's flagship series phones will have a matte finish, contrary to previous leaks. As per the report, the colour code for the new shade is #E2B9B3. Further, the upcoming S-series phones are said to have an anti-fingerprint glass with upgrades from that of Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ devices. Also, the upcoming smartphones are said to be IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's red option is said to be named ‘Burgundy'. Since there's no official confirmation, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The leak also suggests Samsung Galaxy S22 will pack a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, while the S22+ model is tipped to feature a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charge support. Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to pack get 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Samsung has not yet confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy S22 series, however, it is expected that the phones will debut on February 8 or February 9 next year.