Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Design Tipped by Marketing Image; Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Spotted in Pink Gold Colour

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Design Tipped by Marketing Image; Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Spotted in Pink Gold Colour

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is seen featuring a new camera design and S Pen.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 23 December 2021 19:18 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Design Tipped by Marketing Image; Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Spotted in Pink Gold Colour

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ Ahmed Qwaider

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ tipped to get Pink Gold variants

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch in February 2022
  • New lineup is expected to include three smartphones
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to get quad rear cameras

Samsung Galaxy S22 series have been part of leaks and rumours for quite a while now. The upcoming flagship smartphone lineup from the South Korean tech giant is expected to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 model, alongside Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra. In a new update, an official marketing poster of Galaxy S22 Ultra has leaked online, showing a glimpse of its unique camera design and suggesting S Pen support. Separately, colour variants of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones have been tipped. The vanilla Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are said to get a Rose Gold colour variant, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to get a Red variant.

The official marketing posters of Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra were shared by LetsGoDigital. According to the report, the premium handset in the upcoming series will come with Galaxy S22 Ultra moniker instead of the rumoured Galaxy S22 Note Ultra moniker.

The leaked image suggests a new shade of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and shows the design of the back panel. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is seen in a purple/ rose shade. The leaked image shows a new camera module design with quad rear cameras and S Pen support. The S Pen of Galaxy S22 Ultra variant is shown in a black colour while its tip has the same shade as the phone.

Separately, renders of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ smartphones were shared by LetsGoDigital in collaboration with Ahmed Qwaider (@AhmedQwaider888). The renders show the upcoming phones in Pink Gold colour shade. As per the report, Samsung's flagship series phones will have a matte finish, contrary to previous leaks. As per the report, the colour code for the new shade is #E2B9B3. Further, the upcoming S-series phones are said to have an anti-fingerprint glass with upgrades from that of Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ devices. Also, the upcoming smartphones are said to be IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's red option is said to be named ‘Burgundy'. Since there's no official confirmation, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The leak also suggests Samsung Galaxy S22 will pack a 3,700mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, while the S22+ model is tipped to feature a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charge support. Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to pack get 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Samsung has not yet confirmed the launch date of the Galaxy S22 series, however, it is expected that the phones will debut on February 8 or February 9 next year.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy 22 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch With Stainless Steel Body, Health Suite Launched in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Design Tipped by Marketing Image; Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Spotted in Pink Gold Colour
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Starting January 1, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  2. All You Need To Know About Minnal Murali
  3. The Best Internet Memes of 2021
  4. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  5. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch in India Set for January 6
  6. Motorola Releases List of Devices Eligible for Android 12 Update
  7. Redmi K50 Series Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Year
  8. Soundcore Infini Soundbar With 100W Output Launched in India
  9. Huawei Wearables Offered With Heavy Discounts During Holiday Sale
  10. Ethereum Whale Buys 4 Trillion Shiba Inu Coins Worth $134 Million
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Design Tipped by Marketing Image; Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Spotted in Pink Gold Colour
  2. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch With Stainless Steel Body, Health Suite Launched in India
  3. Huawei P50 Pocket Foldable Phone With Snapdragon 888 4G SoC, 6.9-Inch Primary Display Launched
  4. John Wick: Chapter 4 Release Date Delayed to 2023, Lionsgate Shares New Teaser
  5. Huawei Watch D Smartwatch With Blood Pressure Monitor, ECG Sensor Launched
  6. Verified Facebook Page Impersonating Elon Musk Surfaces, Lures 70,000 Followers Before Being Pulled
  7. Apple Sold Most 5G Smartphones in Q3 2021, Samsung Grows as Xiaomi Stalls: Strategy Analytics
  8. BitMEX Crypto Trading Platform Announces Native Exchange Token BMEX
  9. Xiaomi 12 Price, Full Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Come With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery
  10. Taste the TV: Japan Professor Develops Lickable Screen Prototype
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com