Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera Specifications Tipped Again

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ are tipped to get a triple rear camera setup.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 December 2021 18:40 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera Specifications Tipped Again

Photo Credit: Weibo/ 8090 Digital Beauty

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ said to have a similar camera design as their predecessors

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra image shows 5 cutouts for camera sensors
  • Images show cameras mounted vertically in all three smartphones
  • Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ camera specifications tipped

Samsung Galaxy S22 series has constantly been a part of the rumour mill. Now, a tipster has shared some images of tempered glass for the display and camera modules have surfaced online. The latter hints at the purported design of the camera modules for the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Earlier this week, the camera specifications of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ surfaced online. They are said to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Tipster 8090 Digital Beauty (translated) has shared a couple of images of protective accessories for Samsung Galaxy S22 series. The images are for front and rear tempered glass. The design of the front tempered glass was also shared recently by a notable tipster. The rear tempered glass now hints at the design of the camera module for the vanilla Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The image shows that Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will get a triple rear camera setup stacked vertically. The camera module for both smartphones is shown to be square with two pointy edges and two curved edges. This design is very reminiscent of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+.

The protective accessory for the Galaxy S22 Ultra shows five cutouts in the camera module, however, it is not yet confirmed if it will indeed get five sensors. The five cutouts are placed vertically in two rows of three and two.

Earlier this week, Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ were reported to get a triple rear camera setup. Tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) shared that both smartphones will get a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with a f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture lens and 3x optical zoom. Furthermore, the selfie camera on both smartphones is said to be a 10-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture lens.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
