Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on NBTC; Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Seen on Support Site

Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on NBTC; Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Seen on Support Site

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series and Galaxy Tab S8 Series are tipped to launch together.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 January 2022 16:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on NBTC; Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Seen on Support Site

Photo Credit: LetsGoDigital/ Ahmed Qwaider

Samsung is yet to reveal details of the Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 series

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch in February 2022
  • New smartphone lineup is expected to include three smartphones
  • Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to feature a hole-punch display

Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 lineup have been part of leaks and rumours for quite a while now. The flagship Galaxy S22 lineup that is said to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 model, alongside the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models, is expected to make its debut in February alongside Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablets. Ahead of the official launch, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra have reportedly been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website. The tablet has also reportedly made an appearance on the official company website hinting at an imminent launch.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, Samsung Galaxy S22+ has appeared on the NBTC website with model number SM-S906E. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is reportedly listed on the benchmarking site with model number SM-X906B. The listing shows the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 5G and LTE connectivity.

Separately, according to a report by 91Mobiles, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has been spotted on the company's official support website. The device reportedly appeared in the company's Bixby support page. However, at the time of writing, the tablet appears to have been removed from the website. The screenshots of the listing suggest a hole-punch cutout on Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's display to house selfie shooter.

A recent report suggested that Samsung Galaxy S22+ will sport a triple camera setup. The camera unit is said to include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to come with a 14.6-inch (2,960x1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a notch. The tablet could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 730 GPU coupled with up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage.

The tablet is tipped to feature dual 12-megapixel selfie sensors. At the rear, the tablet is likely to carry a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. It is said to offer support for an S Pen stylus. An under-display fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, and Dolby Atmos quad-speaker unit are the other expected features.

However, Samsung is yet to officially confirm details and specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. The Galaxy S22 series is tipped to launch at an anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event next month.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy 22 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Series, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications Leak, Realme RMX3475 Design and Specifications Spotted on TENAA

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on NBTC; Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Seen on Support Site
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  2. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Still Available
  6. Lenovo Launches a New Windows 11 Tablet, Convertible for Students
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  8. Giant Asteroid Flies by Earth: Here's How People Are Reacting to It
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  10. Realme 9 Series Price in India and Launch Details Confirmed by Executive
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on NBTC; Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Seen on Support Site
  2. Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications Leak, Realme RMX3475 Design and Specifications Spotted on TENAA
  3. Canon EOS R5 C Full-Frame Hybrid Camera With 45-Megapixel CMOS Sensor, Digic X Processor Launched
  4. WeCrashed Teaser Out Now: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto Star as Disgraced WeWork Couple
  5. Apple No Longer Releasing Security Patches for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, Says Updating Older Versions Was ‘Temporary’
  6. Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho's Next Film to Star Robert Pattinson: Report
  7. UK Financial Watchdog Likely to Toughen Rules on Advertising High Risk Investments, Including Crypto
  8. Tesla, India Said to Be Stuck in 'Weird Stalemate' on Tax Cut Demands With No Investment Pledge
  9. Opera Releases Web3 Browser to Let Users Seamlessly Link Crypto Wallets to Blockchain Services
  10. Redmi Note 11 Pro Global Variant Design Suggested by Leaked Marketing Images, Specifications Also Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com