Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 lineup have been part of leaks and rumours for quite a while now. The flagship Galaxy S22 lineup that is said to include the vanilla Samsung Galaxy S22 model, alongside the Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra models, is expected to make its debut in February alongside Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablets. Ahead of the official launch, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra have reportedly been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website. The tablet has also reportedly made an appearance on the official company website hinting at an imminent launch.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, Samsung Galaxy S22+ has appeared on the NBTC website with model number SM-S906E. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is reportedly listed on the benchmarking site with model number SM-X906B. The listing shows the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with 5G and LTE connectivity.

Separately, according to a report by 91Mobiles, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has been spotted on the company's official support website. The device reportedly appeared in the company's Bixby support page. However, at the time of writing, the tablet appears to have been removed from the website. The screenshots of the listing suggest a hole-punch cutout on Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra's display to house selfie shooter.

A recent report suggested that Samsung Galaxy S22+ will sport a triple camera setup. The camera unit is said to include a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is expected to come with a 14.6-inch (2,960x1,848 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a notch. The tablet could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with Adreno 730 GPU coupled with up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage.

The tablet is tipped to feature dual 12-megapixel selfie sensors. At the rear, the tablet is likely to carry a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. It is said to offer support for an S Pen stylus. An under-display fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, and Dolby Atmos quad-speaker unit are the other expected features.

However, Samsung is yet to officially confirm details and specifications of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 series and Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. The Galaxy S22 series is tipped to launch at an anticipated Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event next month.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.