Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Have a 48–120Hz Variable Display Refresh Rate, Company Clarifies

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Have a 48–120Hz Variable Display Refresh Rate, Company Clarifies

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ carry a “proprietary technology” that helps minimise data transfer rates to 10Hz, the company said.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 February 2022 19:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Have a 48–120Hz Variable Display Refresh Rate, Company Clarifies

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will technically have the same refresh rate as their last year models

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 models were claimed with 10–120Hz refresh rate
  • The company recently updated its marketing materials to show the change
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has 1–120Hz display refresh rate

Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ display refresh rate confusion has been clarified by the South Korean manufacturer. The company told Gadgets 360 in a statement that both Samsung Galaxy S22 displays support refresh rates between 48Hz and 120Hz, though its “proprietary technology” will help bring an experience where the data transfer rate between the application processor (AP) and display can be minimised to 10Hz to help save power consumption. Thus, while Samsung originally claimed that the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ will come with a variable refresh rate of 10–120Hz, it has now updated the original announcement with 48–120Hz refresh rate.

A Samsung spokesperson responded to Gadgets 360 on the confusion it created by recently updating its site with the new refresh rate.

“While the display component of both devices support between 48Hz to 120Hz, Samsung's proprietary technology offers adjustable display refresh rates, where data transfer rates from AP [application processor] to display can be minimised to as low as 10Hz in order to save power consumption,” the spokesperson said in a prepared statement.

The spokesperson added that the company opted to update the public listing of both the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ to “be in line with the more widely-recognised industry standard.”

“Consumers can be assured there has been no change of hardware specifications, and both devices support up to 120Hz for super smooth scrolling,” the spokesperson said.

The change in the refresh rate was initially brought into notice by Ross Young, CEO of display market analyst firm Display Supply Chain Consultants.

Samsung had silently updated its marketing materials, including the infographic on its site to show that both phones will come with 48–120Hz variable refresh rate. The infographic was originally showing the 10–120Hz refresh rate.

Just like this year's phones, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ technically came with the same 48–120Hz variable refresh rate. It is, though, unclear at this moment whether the proprietary technology is exclusive to the new models.

Unlike the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra delivers a variable refresh rate between 1–120Hz.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Play Playfit Dial, Playfit XL Budget Smartwatches With Heart Rate Sensor Launched in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Have a 48–120Hz Variable Display Refresh Rate, Company Clarifies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  2. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  3. Flipkart Launches Sell Back Programme to Purchase Used Smartphones
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  5. Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro, and Realme 9 Pro+ Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked Online
  7. Poco M4 Pro 5G With Dimensity 810 SoC, 90Hz Display Debuts in India
  8. Asus ROG Phone 5s Series Gaming Smartphones Launched in India: All Details
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  10. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio With Slim Pen 2 Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Nubia Red Magic 7 Confirmed to Feature Red Core 1 Dedicated Gaming Chip: Details
  2. Nokia G11 With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. macOS Big Sur 11.6.4, macOS Catalina 2022-002 Security Updates Released: What You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ Have a 48–120Hz Variable Display Refresh Rate, Company Clarifies
  5. Play Playfit Dial, Playfit XL Budget Smartwatches With Heart Rate Sensor Launched in India
  6. Itel A27 With 5.45-Inch Display, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Crypto Startup BlockFi Stops Opening New High-Yield Bitcoin Accounts After Record $100 Million US SEC Settlement
  8. Tesla Accused of Exaggerating Mileage of Its Electric Cars, South Korea to Investigate
  9. Snapchat, like Instagram to Put Ads Within Stories; Share Money With Creators
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available for Download via Samsung’s Galaxy Store in India Despite Ban
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.