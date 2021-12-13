Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S22 Live Image Leak Suggests a Redesigned Camera Module and Glossy Finish

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to be launched in February next year.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 December 2021 18:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy S22 Live Image Leak Suggests a Redesigned Camera Module and Glossy Finish

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Ice Universe

Samsung Galaxy S22 has a glossy finish unlike the matte glass back panel of the Galaxy S21

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 allegedly features 3 vertically stacked rear cameras
  • It is believed to have a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • Samsung Galaxy S22 is tipped to be starting at $799

Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in February next year. The series has been tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Now, an alleged live image of the base model - the Galaxy S22 - has surfaced. The handset in the image sports a design highly similar to that of the base model Galaxy S21. The difference appears in the form of the glossy finish in comparison to the matte glass back panel of the Galaxy S21.

The image was shared on Weibo by known tipster Ice Universe. Apart from the previously mentioned change from Galaxy S21, the Samsung Galaxy S22 appears to sport a redesigned camera module. Samsung appears to have fitted the camera lenses on a protruding oblong, unlike the S21 where the lenses were under the surface. Past leaks have suggested that the base Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The primary sensor is tipped to be paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Both smartphones are said to be equipped with a 10-megapixel sensor.

Previously, it was tipped that the Galaxy S22 will be priced starting at $799 (roughly Rs. 60,000). It is also rumoured to feature a 6.06-inch display with a full-HD+ resolution. Furthermore, this handset is believed to have been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. The supposed FCC listing mentions that Galaxy S22 will feature 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, along with Bluetooth and NFC support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also believed to have been listed on the FCC website. As per the report, it is believed to offer multi-band LTE, 5G NR, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Also, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to support wireless charging.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
MSI Creator Z16 With 16:10 Touch-Supported Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
Pepsi to Bring 1,893 Generative NFTs Marking Birth Year, Creative Artists Dive Deep in Digitising Work

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Live Image Leak Suggests a Redesigned Camera Module and Glossy Finish
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Specifications and Colour Variants Have Leaked
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears on Official Website Ahead of Launch
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  6. Redmi Note 11 4G Global Variant May Sport Snapdragon 680 SoC, Price Leaked
  7. Eternals Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  8. Amazon Prime Membership to Get Costlier by Up to 50 Percent From Tomorrow
  9. WhatsApp Reportedly Restricting Stalkers From Knowing Your Online Status
  10. Tecno Spark 8T India Launch Confirmed for December 15
#Latest Stories
  1. Vi Ties Up With Hungama Music to Offer Free Access to Songs, Music Videos to Prepaid, Postpaid Users
  2. Western Digital WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD With 3.5GBps Read Speeds Launched in India
  3. Pepsi to Bring 1,893 Generative NFTs Marking Birth Year, Creative Artists Dive Deep in Digitising Work
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Live Image Leak Suggests a Redesigned Camera Module and Glossy Finish
  5. MSI Creator Z16 With 16:10 Touch-Supported Display, 11th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  6. Ripple Co-Founder Chris Larsen Wants Bitcoin to Switch to Green Consensus Algorithm
  7. Asus Chromebook CX1101 With Rugged Design, Celeron N4020 Processor, 11.6-Inch Display Launched in India
  8. Potentially Hazardous Asteroid Nereus Which Flew Past Earth Could Be Mined for Precious Metals Worth Billions
  9. Lava Probuds N2 Neckband Earphones With Upto 12-Hour Music Playback Time Launched in India
  10. Redmi Note 11 4G Tipped to Launch Globally with Snapdragon 680 SoC, Price Expected to Start a $199
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com