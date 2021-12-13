Samsung is anticipated to unveil the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in February next year. The series has been tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Now, an alleged live image of the base model - the Galaxy S22 - has surfaced. The handset in the image sports a design highly similar to that of the base model Galaxy S21. The difference appears in the form of the glossy finish in comparison to the matte glass back panel of the Galaxy S21.

The image was shared on Weibo by known tipster Ice Universe. Apart from the previously mentioned change from Galaxy S21, the Samsung Galaxy S22 appears to sport a redesigned camera module. Samsung appears to have fitted the camera lenses on a protruding oblong, unlike the S21 where the lenses were under the surface. Past leaks have suggested that the base Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+ will feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The primary sensor is tipped to be paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Both smartphones are said to be equipped with a 10-megapixel sensor.

Previously, it was tipped that the Galaxy S22 will be priced starting at $799 (roughly Rs. 60,000). It is also rumoured to feature a 6.06-inch display with a full-HD+ resolution. Furthermore, this handset is believed to have been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website. The supposed FCC listing mentions that Galaxy S22 will feature 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, along with Bluetooth and NFC support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also believed to have been listed on the FCC website. As per the report, it is believed to offer multi-band LTE, 5G NR, and Wi-Fi 6 support. Also, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to support wireless charging.

