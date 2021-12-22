Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Android 12 Update Paused Due to Google Play Compatibility Issues: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Android 12 Update Paused Due to Google Play Compatibility Issues: Report

Samsung is expected to resume the Galaxy S21 Android 12 update rollout once the issue is resolved.

By David Delima | Updated: 22 December 2021 19:24 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Android 12 Update Paused Due to Google Play Compatibility Issues: Report

The Galaxy S21 series One UI 4 update based on Android 12 rollout was announced in November

Highlights
  • The update for Galaxy S21 smartphones was announced in November
  • Samsung is the first manufacturer to roll out Android 12 after Google
  • The Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 updates were also recently paused

Samsung Galaxy S21 series recently received the company's One UI 4 update based on Android 11, weeks after Google released the update for its Pixel smartphones. Despite being the first manufacturer after Google to release Android 12 for compatible devices, Samsung has reportedly paused the update rollout for its flagship Galaxy S21 series in South Korea, after a compatibility issue with the Google Play system. The reports of the Android 12 update for the Galaxy S21 comes a few days after the update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 was reportedly paused after bugs were reported.

According to a report by Tizen Help, the One UI 4 update that was rolling out to Samsung Galaxy S21 series smartphones in South Korea has been paused, due to incompatibilities with Google Play. The report also cites a response from a Samsung forums moderator (translated from Korean) that explains that a compatibility issue was detected in a few devices after the Android 12 update.

While the post by the moderator does not shed light on what issue involving Google Play is affecting Galaxy S21 smartphones in South Korea, it states that Google is attempting to fix the issue on the affected devices. The company plans to resume rolling out the One UI 4 update based on Android 12 update to users once Google has acted on the issues, according to the post.

The report of the update being halted in South Korea comes a few days after the One UI 4 update for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 was said to have been halted after reports of issues after installing the update. Users in South Korea allegedly complained that the update has “bricked” their smartphones, while others claimed their handsets went into recovery mode after the update. Others have also reportedly faced issues like screen flickering, slow performance, audio not working, and applications not working.

Samsung's update to One UI 4 based on Android 12 for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones was announced on November 15, alongside an update for the company's Galaxy Watch series including the Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Watch Active 2, and Galaxy Watch 3. The One UI 4 update brings new customisation options, better privacy and security features, and the company previously revealed the roadmap for releasing the update to its other smartphones over the course of the coming year.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lacks curved-edge QHD+ display
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung S21 Update, Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Update, Samsung, Galaxy S21, Android 12 Update, One UI 4
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Top Models Tipped to Offer High Brightness Displays; Exynos 2200 SoC Possibly Teased
Redmi Note 11 4G Global Variant Reportedly Certified by BIS, NTBC Ahead of Official Launch

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Android 12 Update Paused Due to Google Play Compatibility Issues: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G's BIS, SIRIM Certifications Hint at Imminent India Launch
  2. Google Maps Can Now Help You Avoid Visiting Crowded Places
  3. Solar Storm Warning: Two 'Big-Flare Players' Could Be Released From Sun
  4. Starting January 1, These RBI Rules Apply for Online Card Transactions
  5. Vivo V23 Pro Specifications Tipped via Google Play Console Listing
  6. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge Launch in India Set for January 6
  7. Hawkeye Episode 6 Recap: MCU’s Most Pointless Series Bids Adieu
  8. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Taking Place in January: Pete Lau
  10. Ethereum Whale Buys 4 Trillion Shiba Inu Coins Worth $134 Million
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 4G Global Variant Reportedly Certified by BIS, NTBC Ahead of Official Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Android 12 Update Paused Due to Google Play Compatibility Issues: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Top Models Tipped to Offer High Brightness Displays; Exynos 2200 SoC Possibly Teased
  4. Flipkart Jingle Days Sale 2021: Blaupunkt Announces Big Discounts on CyberSound Smart TVs
  5. Realme GT 2 Pro Design Revealed in Official Renders Ahead of January 4 Launch; Shows Paper-Inspired Design
  6. Ethereum Whale Buys 4 Trillion Shiba Inu Crypto Coins, Sends SHIB Value Up by 10 Percent in 24 Hours
  7. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Specifications Tipped by Google Play Console Listing Ahead of Global Launch
  8. Poco X2 Users Complaining About Camera, Touch, Slower Charging Problems After Updating to MIUI 12.5.6
  9. Dell Latitude Laptops, Inspiron and Alienware Aurora Desktops Unable to Boot After BIOS Update: User Reports
  10. Huawei Band 6, Huawei Watch Fit, Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro Offered With Heavy Discounts During Holiday Sale
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com