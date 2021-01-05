Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen Support, Camera Specifications of the Series Detailed Ahead of January 14 Launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen Support, Camera Specifications of the Series Detailed Ahead of January 14 Launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen is expected to come with a price tag of under EUR 40 (roughly Rs. 3,600).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 January 2021 14:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen Support, Camera Specifications of the Series Detailed Ahead of January 14 Launch

Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra appears to come with an all-new optional S Pen

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to have cases with space for S Pen
  • The S Pen could support remote functionality
  • The Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to have a 108-megapixel primary camera

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra images have leaked online that suggest that the phone will support the S Pen stylus, but not like the Samsung Galaxy Note series. The images indicate that instead of featuring a dedicated housing for the S Pen within the phone like on the Galaxy Note models, the Galaxy S21 Ultra would get cases with space for the stylus. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is also said to be the only model in the series to have microSD card support for storage expansion. Separately, camera specifications of the Galaxy S21 Ultra as well as the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ have been leaked on the Web.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen details (expected)

German blog WinFuture.de has leaked the images purportedly showing the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra along with its optional S Pen. The images suggest that the S Pen stylus available for the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a new design, with a thicker — more pencil-like build — over what you get with a Galaxy Note phone. It seems to be similar to the stylus that Samsung bundles with its Galaxy-branded tablets.

samsung galaxy s21 ultra s pen image winfuture 1 Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen could be thicker over the stylus available with the Galaxy Note series
Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

 

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to come with an LED View Cover and Silicone Case and both of them would include space for the S Pen. The cases are likely to be a little wider in size to accommodate the optional accessory. Some earlier leaked images also suggested a separate space dedicated to the stylus in some Galaxy S21 Ultra cases. This will be unlike the Galaxy Note series that feature dedicated space to keep the bundled S Pen.

In terms of functionality, WinFuture.de reports that the S Pen available for the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a pressure-sensitive tip and a digitiser technology developed by Wacom. It is also said to have a remote to let users scroll through a presentation or start or stop a video with a click, wirelessly. Similarly, the S Pen is reported to include an accelerometer sensor to support gesture controls.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price (expected)

The S Pen for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to be available separately for a price of EUR 40 (roughly Rs. 3,600). The South Korean company is yet to confirm the pricing and other details, though its President of Mobile Communications Business, TM Roh, has suggested the expansion of the S Pen from its Galaxy Note series to other models in the recent past. An FCC listing also indicated that stylus support will be a part of the new flagship phone.

In addition to the details of the S Pen, Roland Quandt of WinFuture.de said that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra would come with microSD card support — at least in Europe. This will be unlike the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ that are said to only have onboard storage across global markets. Quandt, however, showed some scepticism about the microSD card presence in the Galaxy S21 Ultra by saying that it wasn't mentioned in an official specifications sheet and was reported from a couple of sources.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ camera specifications (expected)

Known tipster Evan Blass has also posted camera infographics of the Galaxy S21 Ultra — alongside those of the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+. The Galaxy S21 Ultra appears to have a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two sensors at 10-megapixel resolution with a f/2.4 telephoto lens on top. The phone is also seen with a laser autofocus module and an LED flash. Further, it is said to have a 40-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

samsung galaxy s21 ultra camera infographics leak voice evan blass Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra camera setup purportedly includes two telephoto lenses
Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

 

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, appear to have an identical triple rear camera setup. The phones are said to have a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 64-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.0 telephoto lens. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are also reported to feature a 10-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

samsung galaxy s21 plus camera infographics leak voice evan blass Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are said to have the same triple rear camera setup
Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

 

Samsung is hosting its Unpacked launch event on January 14 where it is likely to launch the Galaxy S21 series. The new phones are expected to accompany the company's Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker and Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Pixel Phones Get January 2021 Update With Fixes, Latest Android Security Patch
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen Support, Camera Specifications of the Series Detailed Ahead of January 14 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10i With 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Sensor Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy M02s With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  4. Data of Over 100 Million Credit, Debit Cardholders Leaked on Dark Web
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Launch in India on January 18
  6. Samsung Galaxy M02s Priced Under Rs. 10,000 to Launch on January 7
  7. Mi 10i First Impressions
  8. Vivo Y20A With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 439 SoC Now on Sale
  9. Moto G Stylus (2021) Leaked Renders Tip Design, Specifications
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9T 5G Launch Date Set as January 8; Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra S Pen Support, Camera Specifications of the Series Detailed Ahead of January 14 Launch
  3. Google Pixel Phones Get January 2021 Update With Fixes, Latest Android Security Patch
  4. Samsung Galaxy M02s With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Teases New OLED Screens for Laptops With Superior Image Quality, Cinematic Colours
  6. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G India Launch Set for January 18: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Mi 10i With 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Sensor, 5G Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Mi A3 Users Affected by Bricking Issue Due to Faulty Android 11 Update Gets ‘Free Unconditional’ Fix in India
  9. New York Stock Exchange Scraps Plan to Delist China Telecom Firms Over Security Risks
  10. LG Tone Free TWS Earphones With UV Sanitising Case Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 24,990 Onwards
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com