Samsung Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy A32 4G are reportedly receiving May 2021 security updates alongside other fixes. As per reports, Galaxy S21 series is receiving overall stability improvements while the Galaxy A32 4G's update sees it getting various privacy and security-related fixes. It should be noted that while this is the first May 2021 Android security update for the Galaxy A32 4G, the Galaxy S21 series is receiving its second May 2021 security update. While the Galaxy S21 update is rolling out in Germany and India, Galaxy A32 4G's update is rolling out in Panama. There is no information as to when other regions will receive the update.

The updates for Samsung Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy A32 4G were first reported in separate posts by SamMobile. According to the reports, Samsung is releasing an update for the Galaxy S21 series — including the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra — that improves stability of functions of the new flagship smartphones. It is speculated that this second May 2021 Android security update fixes some of the issues on Qualcomm's 5G chipsets. On the other hand, the update for the Galaxy A32 4G fixes many privacy and security-related issues along with a few from Samsung and Google.

The firmware version for Galaxy A32 4G is A325MUBU1AUD2 and is bundled with May 2021 Android security patch. As we mentioned, the Galaxy S21 series already received the latest security patch a few weeks ago. The firmware version for Galaxy S21 series is G99xBXXU3AUE1 and is 200MB in size. It is recommended that the smartphones are updated while they are connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and are put on charging. To manually check for the update, head to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

In other Samsung Galaxy-related news, the South Korean tech giant recently updated its Galaxy F02s and Galaxy M02s smartphones with One UI 3.1 Core, based on Android 11. The updates are bundled is with May 2021 Android security patch for both smartphones. The update for Galaxy F02s and Galaxy M02s will bring a refreshed UI, stronger privacy protection, and performance improvements. Both smartphones were launched in 2021 and ran Android 10 out-of-the-box.

