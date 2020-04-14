Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Selfie Camera May Support Optical Image Stabilisation: Report

The Samsung Galaxy S21 front camera sensor size is also said to be bigger than Galaxy S20.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 14 April 2020 18:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy S20 series was launched in February

Highlights
  • Samsung is reportedly testing two front cameras setups for Galaxy S21
  • Both sensors will reportedly support OIS
  • A tipster claimed Galaxy S21 may have an under-screen selfie camera

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy S20 series and now reports are suggesting that the South Korean tech company is already working on its successor - the Galaxy S21. According to a report, Samsung is speculated to bring an improved front-facing camera with the Galaxy S21, using a bigger sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS). Last week, a tipster on social media had also noted that the next Galaxy S21 might be launched with an under-screen selfie camera. Since Samsung has not confirmed anything about the Galaxy 21 smartphone, this information should be taken with a pinch of salt. It is also important to note that the moniker ' Galaxy S21' is unconfirmed for now.

According to the new report by Clien, Samsung is rumoured to be testing two prototype cameras on Galaxy S21. The prototype cameras reportedly feature a 1/2-inch selfie sensor and 1/2.55-inch sensor with OIS, respectively. The report was first spotted by SamMobile.

The latest leak comes days after a tipster who goes by the name, "Ice universe" claimed that Samsung is reportedly planning to add an under-screen camera on Galaxy S21.

If the rumours are, it is safe to assume that Samsung with the Galaxy S21 will be focusing on both the display and front-facing camera enhancements. The bigger sensor size of the camera also indicates better photo quality at low lighting.

To recall, the Galaxy S20 series introduced in February, and includes Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra (along with their 5G variants).

According to the SamMobile report, the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ come with a 10-megapixel selfie camera that includes a 1/3.2-inch sensor. The Galaxy S20 Ultra packs a 40-megapixel camera on the front panel that includes a 1/2.65-inch sensor.

Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
