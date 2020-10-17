Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch May Take Place in Early January, Production Said to Begin Late This Year

Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch May Take Place in Early January, Production Said to Begin Late This Year

Samsung Galaxy S21 launch sooner than its predecessors may help the company capitalise Huawei’s absence.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 October 2020 18:20 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch May Take Place in Early January, Production Said to Begin Late This Year

Samsung Galaxy S20 series went on sale on March 6, but Galaxy S21 seems to hit stores on February 5

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 launch is said to take place in early January
  • Samsung normally launches its flagships in February or March
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series is likely to accompany Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung Galaxy S21, the next-generation flagship from the South Korean giant, is said to arrive as early as January next year. The reported schedule is ahead of the company's traditional February or March launch for the Galaxy S phones. The Galaxy S21 launch could reportedly take place sometime in early January. Samsung is also reportedly planning to kick off production for its Galaxy S21 flagship in December – a month earlier than the Galaxy S20 manufacturing that began back in January this year.

Citing sources familiar with the development, SamMobile reports that the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch will be held in early January 2021. One of the speculated reasons behind the early launch is to capitalise on the absence of Huawei. The January release may also give Samsung some time to make preparations for a separate launch of its new foldable phone later.

According to a separate report by TheElec, Samsung would begin the production of its Galaxy S21 series in December and kick off its sale “a month sooner than its predecessors.”

The Galaxy S20 series went on sale on March 6. This suggests that the Galaxy S21 models could debut as soon as February 5 next year. SamMobile also speculates that the Galaxy S21 could go on sale either in late January or in early February.

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy S21, you can expect the Galaxy Buds 2 launch at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event early next year. TheElec reports that the new wireless earbuds, codenamed Attic, will come with upgraded water resistance that would be better than the original Galaxy Buds as well as the Galaxy Buds+ and Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications (expected)

The Galaxy S21 series is said to have three distinct models that are internally being called O1, P3, and T2, according to the TheElec. These could be the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 Ultra may have S Pen support, as per a previous report.

Further, TheElec report mentions that the new models in the Galaxy S21 family will come in five distinct colour options – Grey, Pink, Silver, Violet, and White. Galaxy Buds 2, on the other hand, are said to come in Black, Silver, and Violet colour options.

At least one of the models in the Galaxy S21 series is speculated to feature an under-display selfie camera along with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The new top-end phone in the company's Galaxy lineup is also likely to have up to 25W fast charging support.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Samsung Galaxy S21 Launch May Take Place in Early January, Production Said to Begin Late This Year
