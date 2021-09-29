Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S21 Series October Update Brings Digital Car Key Support to Phones in South Korea: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 October update, also said to be rolling out in India, brings security improvements and general bug fixes.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 29 September 2021 14:24 IST
Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 series in India in January this year

Highlights
  • The S21 family includes Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • The update’s firmware version is said to be F711BXXU2AUI1G99*BXXU3AUIE
  • Select Audi, BMW, Genesis, Ford models to support digital key feature

Samsung Galaxy S21 series devices are reportedly getting a new update that, apart from general bug fixes, brings digital car key support to South Korea. Samsung is said to also be rolling out the new update, which comes with the October Android security patch, to Galaxy S21 series phones in Germany, India, and the Philippines. The latest security update is said to have been released for Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra devices.

As per posts on Samsung's community page, the Galaxy S21 series, smartphones are getting an update with the firmware version F711BXXU2AUI1G99*BXXU3AUIE. As per a report by TizenHelp, the update brings along digital key support for Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in South Korea.

The digital key feature is said to work with select models from Audi, BMW, Genesis, and Ford. Once updated, it allows users to register their car keys to Samsung Pass, which uses biometrics to sign in to websites and apps on the Samsung phone. The user will then be able to open and lock the car doors using a Near Field Communication (NFC) tag. The user can even start the engine by placing the phone on the car's wireless charging pad.

Samsung is yet to officially announce the release of the latest security patch, but it reportedly includes general bug fixes and security-related upgrades.

It is advised to update your smartphone while it is on a stable Wi-Fi connection and is put on charging. The latest update should arrive automatically over the air. You can also manually check for the update for your Samsung Galaxy S21 series phone by tapping Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 series in India in January this year. It includes the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. All three models feature an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and Exynos 2100 SoC under the hood. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ in the series house a triple rear camera setup, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra houses a superior, quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lacks curved-edge QHD+ display
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
