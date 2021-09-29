Samsung Galaxy S21 series devices are reportedly getting a new update that, apart from general bug fixes, brings digital car key support to South Korea. Samsung is said to also be rolling out the new update, which comes with the October Android security patch, to Galaxy S21 series phones in Germany, India, and the Philippines. The latest security update is said to have been released for Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra devices.

As per posts on Samsung's community page, the Galaxy S21 series, smartphones are getting an update with the firmware version F711BXXU2AUI1G99*BXXU3AUIE. As per a report by TizenHelp, the update brings along digital key support for Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in South Korea.

The digital key feature is said to work with select models from Audi, BMW, Genesis, and Ford. Once updated, it allows users to register their car keys to Samsung Pass, which uses biometrics to sign in to websites and apps on the Samsung phone. The user will then be able to open and lock the car doors using a Near Field Communication (NFC) tag. The user can even start the engine by placing the phone on the car's wireless charging pad.

Samsung is yet to officially announce the release of the latest security patch, but it reportedly includes general bug fixes and security-related upgrades.

It is advised to update your smartphone while it is on a stable Wi-Fi connection and is put on charging. The latest update should arrive automatically over the air. You can also manually check for the update for your Samsung Galaxy S21 series phone by tapping Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications

Samsung launched the Galaxy S21 series in India in January this year. It includes the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. All three models feature an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and Exynos 2100 SoC under the hood. The Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ in the series house a triple rear camera setup, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra houses a superior, quad rear camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.