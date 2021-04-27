Samsung Galaxy S21 series is reportedly receiving the May 2021 Android security patch via an update. It also brings improvements to the camera performance of the phones in the series and the Quick Share functionality. The update is said to be rolling out in Europe, and there is no information about its presence in other regions. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series was launched in January this year. It comprises Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. The three smartphones are powered by Exynos 2100 SoC.

The update was reported through a tweet by user @AdamleeTs92, and first spotted by SamMobile. A screenshot of the changelog shared with the tweet mentions a few changes for Samsung's flagship series along with the May 2021 Android security patch. The update for Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra will bring improvements to the performance of the camera as well as the Quick Share feature used for transferring data between Galaxy devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 series update is 1.2GB in size and has the firmware version G99xBXXU3AUDA, as per the screenshot. The update has been reportedly rolled out in Europe, but it is yet to appear in other regions. You should get a notification for the update automatically when it rolls out in your region, but you can also install it manually by heading to Settings > Software update > Download and install. It is recommended that your smartphone receiving the update is connected to a strong Wi-Fi and put on charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 specifications

Samsung launched its Galaxy S21 series in January 2021. The vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21 runs on Android 11 based One UI and sports a 6.2-inch flat, full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display. It is powered by an Exynos 2100 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone has a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, it has a 10-megapixel sensor. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with USB PD 3.0 fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S21+ also runs on Android 11-based One UI OS and sports a 6.7-inch flat, full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display. It is also powered by an Exynos 2100 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The cameras on the Galaxy S21+ are identical to the cameras on the Galaxy S21. It packs a 4,800mAh battery and supports USB PD 3.0 fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications

Launched along with the Samsung Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+, the Galaxy S21 Ultra also runs on Android 11-based One UI OS. It sports an advanced 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O Display. Under the hood, it has the same Exynos 2100 SoC paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. For optics, the Galaxy S21 Ultra features a quad rear camera setup with an 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor, and two 10-megapixel telephoto sensors. It also comes with 100X Space Zoom support. For selfies, the phone has a 40-megapixel sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery with USB PD 3.0 fast charging support.

