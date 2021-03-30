Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Can Now Use Portrait Mode With Regular Camera With Latest Update: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 series also get the April 2021 Android security patch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 March 2021 11:52 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 series is powered by Exynos 1200 SoC

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series received the update in India first
  • The update weighs in at 1.14GB with the firmware version G99xxXXU2AUC8
  • Samsung launched Galaxy S21 series in January this year

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are reportedly receiving a new update that will see the flagship smartphone series get the latest camera improvements along with some performance features. The update will see the smartphone range getting a Portrait mode to the regular camera, whereas earlier it was only possible with the ultrawide or the telephoto lens. The update is said to be rolling out to users in India and brings the latest Android security patch to the entire Galaxy S21 flagship series.

SamMobile reports that Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are receiving an update that brings the portrait mode to the regular lens of the flagship smartphone series from Samsung.

The update carries the firmware version G99xxXXU2AUC8 and brings the April 2021 Android security patch. Apart from the Portrait mode update for the regular camera, the report notes performance improvements for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. Since the update weighs in more than 1GB it is advisable to download it while being plugged into a wall charger and through Wi-Fi. If you wish to manually check for the update, head over to Settings > Software updates > Download and install. The update is currently being rolled out to Indian users, but expect it to reach other regions soon.

The Galaxy S21 series was launched in India in January 2021. Samsung launched the flagship smartphone series in six colours ⁠— Phantom Black, Phantom Grey, Phantom Pink, Phantom Silver, Phantom Violet, and Phantom White. All three phones are powered by Exynos 1200 SoC with 128GB on onboard storage. Galaxy S21 comes with 8GB of RAM and a 4,000mAh battery and while Galaxy S21+ also has 8GB of RAM, it comes with a 4,800mAh battery. Meanwhile, Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with 12GB of RAM and a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. All three phones are also running Android 11-based One UI 3.1.

In other Samsung Galaxy-related news, Samsung has been updating most of its smartphone range with One UI 3.1. The latest to receive the Android 11-based update have been Galaxy A90 5G and Galaxy A70s, where the former received the update in South Korea and the latter in India respectively.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Android 11
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
