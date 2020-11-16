Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications have been detailed in a new leak. The latest development suggests the specifications of the Galaxy S21 as well as the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 series colour variant details have also been leaked. The new models are said to have Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 and Exynos 2100 SoC as the two processor options, depending on the market. The Galaxy S21 Ultra in the new series is also rumoured to debut with one of the best smartphone displays and feature an enhanced camera setup that includes a telephoto lens to support 10x optical zoom.

As per the details posted by Android Police, citing people familiar with the matter, the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra are codenamed O1, T2, and P3, respectively.

While the Samsung Galaxy S21 is said to have Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White, and Phantom Pink colour options, the Galaxy S21+ is rumoured to have Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet colours and the Galaxy S21 Ultra could come in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black. The Galaxy S21 is said to have a plastic covering at the rear, though the Galaxy S21 Ultra is rumoured to have a glass back.

The previously leaked renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that suggested a camera bump just like the Galaxy S20 Ultra are also said to be accurate.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra specifications (expected)

In terms of specifications, Android Police reports that the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra run on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and include either Snapdragon 875 or Exynos 2100 SoC. The Galaxy S21 is also said to have a 6.2-inch full-HD+ LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the Galaxy S21+ could offer a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LTPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. In contrast, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to have a 6.8-inch WQHD+ LTPO display with an adaptive refresh rate that can go up to 120Hz.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is also said to offer up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness and a contrast ratio of 3,000,000:1. These are upgrades over the 1,400 nits peak brightness and 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio available on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

On the part of optics, the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are said to have a triple rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, 12-megapixel primary sensor, and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter. The Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, is rumoured to have a 108-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 10x optical zoom.

Samsung is said to offer 130 percent larger pixels on both 3x and 10x telephoto shooters enabling optical zoom on the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The phone is also said to revive the 100x Space Zoom that was featured on the Galaxy S20 Ultra earlier this year. Further, a tipster who goes by the pseudonym Ice Universe on Twitter said that both telephoto shooters on the Galaxy S21 Ultra enable the strongest ever optical zoom system and camera a pixel size of 1.22-micron pixels.

Galaxy S21 Ultra

3X 1/2.8" 10MP 1.22μm 2PD

10X 1/2.8" 10MP 1.22μm 2PD

Is the strongest optical zoom system known pic.twitter.com/jDh86FfV4t — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 15, 2020

Similar to the Google Pixel phones, Android Police reports that the Galaxy S21 series can switch between 30fps and 60fps automatically, depending on the lighting conditions. The new models are also said to have 4K/ 60fps video recording support. Further, the phones could offer a dual recording mode that will enable video recording through both front and rear cameras simultaneously.

According to the leak, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ both will have 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.1. However, the Galaxy S21 Ultra could take connectivity to even further, with faster, Wi-Fi 6E support. The Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra are also rumoured to have Ultra Wide Band (UWB) support.

On the battery front, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is said to have a 4,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S21+ is said to have a 4,800mAh one and the Galaxy S21 Ultra could include a 5,000mAh one. All three models are also said to have at least 25W fast charging support.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to have S Pen support, which corroborates a previous report. However, the phone would not come bundled with an S Pen and instead include optional cases that are said to have room for the S Pen. This is unlike the Galaxy Note series that has built-in S Pen support.

Pricing of the Galaxy S21 series is yet to be revealed.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.