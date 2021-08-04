Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Starts Receiving August 2021 Android Security Patch: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 series are one of the first smartphones to receive the new Android security patch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 4 August 2021 19:02 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Starts Receiving August 2021 Android Security Patch: Report

(L-R) Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 were launched in January

Highlights
  Samsung Galaxy S21 series' update doesn't mention new features
  August 2021 Android security patch has fixes for 40 vulnerabilities
  Alleged prices for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 have surfaced online

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is reportedly receiving the August 2021 Android security patch, with Samsung continuing to provide security updates to a significant number of devices in a timely manner. The Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are some of the first smartphones to receive the latest Android security patch update, with the series first receiving it in China last week before this more global rollout starting in Germany. The update is expected to reach other markets in the near future. The latest flagship smartphone series from the South Korean tech giant was launched in January and came with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box.

As per a report by SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are receiving the August 2021 Android security patch with an update. As mentioned, users in Germany are the first to receive the update and it is expected to reach other markets soon.

While the publication hadn't received the update changelog, it speculates the latest Android security patch includes fixes for the over 40 vulnerabilities and issues, general bug fixes, and system stability improvements that came with the August 2021 Android security patch for the Galaxy A52 late last month, and since then, the Galaxy A72, Galaxy S20 FE, and even the Galaxy Fold 5G have received it, as per reports.

The update for Samsung Galaxy S21 Series comes with G99xBXXU3AUGM as its firmware version. There is no information on the size of the update. However, users are still advised to update their Samsung smartphone while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charge. The update should arrive automatically over-the-air but users can head to Setting > Software update > Download and install to manually check for the update.

In other Samsung-related news, the alleged Indian prices for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have surfaced online. The former is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,35,000 with an MRP of Rs. 1,49,990. The latter is expected to be priced between Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 90,000 mark. The foldable Samsung Galaxy smartphones are expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lacks curved-edge QHD+ display
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Satvik Khare
Nokia 5.3 Getting Android 11 Update Finally; Brings Improvements to Notifications, Updates Security Patch

