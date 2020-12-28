Samsung Galaxy S21 series is now officially up for pre-order reservations in the US. The new development comes ahead of the launch of the new Samsung flagships. Samsung is giving up to $700 (roughly Rs. 51,000) instant trade-in credit in exchange of an old smartphone. The company is also offering a credit of $50 (roughly Rs. 3,700) for customers reserving the Galaxy S21 series in advance. Rumour mill suggests that the series will comprise three smartphone models – Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As initially reported by XDA Developers, the Samsung Galaxy S21-series pre-order reservations are live through the Samsung Shop app in the US. Customers in the country can also register for reservations through the Samsung US website.

Samsung hasn't provided any details about the models it is launching under its new flagship lineup. However, the reservations page says, “Get ready to jump to the next Galaxy.” This clearly refers to the upcoming Galaxy S21 series.

Customers in the US can register for Galaxy S21 series pre-orders by providing their details that include full name, email, and phone number. The company also asks whether the pre-order is meant for the carrier-unlocked model or on Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobile contract. Samsung has provided the option to avail up to $700 instant credit in exchange of an older smartphone. The company is also giving up to $50 trade-in credit even for cracked-screen phones.

Once you've provided your details on the reservations page, Samsung will send you an email that will guarantee your pre-order reservation. There will be a $50 instant credit for purchasing accessories upon pre-ordering a new Galaxy S21 phone in advance. Similarly, the company will also offer an additional credit of $10 (roughly Rs. 740) when pre-ordering through the Shop Samsung App.

The email sent to the customers also highlights that the Galaxy S21-series phones will be available for pre-orders until 11:59pm EST on January 28, 2021 (10:29am IST on January 29). The reservation credit will, however, be available for customers reserving the phones until 11:59pm EST on January 13.

Although the email confirming the Galaxy S21 models for pre-orders doesn't provide any exact launch date, it does mention that the customers will be able to complete their pre-orders between January 14-28. This suggests that the new phones could debut on January 14 — as rumoured earlier.

