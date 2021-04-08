Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ is now being offered with a cashback of Rs. 5,000\. Alternatively, customers can also avail a cashback offer of Rs. 7,000 on the smartphone using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The complete Galaxy S21 series is being offered with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000\. Additionally, customers can also avail a bundle offer where they can combine Galaxy S21+ with either Galaxy Watch Active2 or Galaxy Buds Pro. Samsung launched the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in January 2021.[Samsung](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/samsung-phones) announced on Thursday that customers looking to purchase [Galaxy S21+](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/samsung-galaxy-s21-plus-price-in-india-98938) will be offered an instant cashback of Rs. 5,000 through Samsung's official online store, Samsung Exclusive stores, and other leading online and offline stores. Alongside, customers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 on the smartphone. Galaxy S21+ is [listed](https://pricee.com/api/redirect/t.php?from=gadgets360&redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fin%2Fsmartphones%2Fgalaxy-s21-5g%2F%29 on Samsung's website for Rs. 76,999 but after adding the instant cashback and exchange bonus, customers can purchase the smartphone for Rs. 64,999\. As mentioned, customers can also opt for a cashback offer of Rs. 7,000 using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.Customers can also bundle up [Galaxy Watch Active 2](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/samsung-galaxy-watch-active-2-4g-44mm-price-in-india-91381) worth Rs. 23,990 or [Galaxy Buds Pro](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/samsung-galaxy-buds-pro-true-wireless-stereo-tws-earphones-price-in-india-99111) worth Rs. 15,990 with any of the Galaxy S21 series smartphones at an additional cost of Rs. 990.Samsung also announced that [Galaxy S21](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/samsung-galaxy-s21-price-in-india-98768) will be offered with an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and [Galaxy S21 Ultra](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/samsung-galaxy-s21-ultra-price-in-india-98939) will be offered with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000\. Also, these smartphones will have a cashback offer of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively, when customers use HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Galaxy S21 is listed for Rs. 73,999 on Samsung's website and the resultant price after the exchange bonus will be Rs. 68,999\. Similarly, Galaxy S21 Ultra is listed for Rs. 1,05,999 and after discount, it can be availed at Rs. 95,999.Samsung [launched](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/samsung-galaxy-s21-plus-ultra-price-in-india-launch-sale-date-specifications-unpacked-2021-2352620#headingp1) Galaxy S21 series in January 2021\. The smartphones run on [Android 11](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/android-11)-based [One UI OS](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/one-ui). The trio is powered by Exynos 2100 SoC and paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Both Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ feature an identical triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, has a quad rear camera setup with by a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor, a 10-megapixel sensor telephoto lens and OIS support, and another 10-megapixel sensor with an f/4.9 telephoto lens.* * *_Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on [Orbital](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/orbital), the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on [Apple Podcasts](https://itunes.apple.com/in/podcast/orbital-gadgets-360-podcast/id1121036073), [Google Podcasts](https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9jZG4uZ2FkZ2V0czM2MC5jb20vY29udGVudC9kYXRhL3htbC9vcmJpdGFsLnhtbA), [Spotify](https://open.spotify.com/show/1TQIHsTESxrsHleJVhUKcr), and wherever you get your podcasts._