Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21+ Available With Cashback of Rs. 5,000; Offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra as Well

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Available With Cashback of Rs. 5,000; Offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra as Well

Samsung Galaxy S21 series can be bundled with either Galaxy Watch Active+ or Galaxy Buds Pro for Rs. 990.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 April 2021 19:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21+ Available With Cashback of Rs. 5,000; Offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra as Well

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 feature identical rear camera modules

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series offered with cashback on HDFC Bank cards
  • Exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000 on Galaxy S21 series
  • Galaxy S21 series was launched in January 2021
Samsung Galaxy S21+ is now being offered with a cashback of Rs. 5,000\. Alternatively, customers can also avail a cashback offer of Rs. 7,000 on the smartphone using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. The complete Galaxy S21 series is being offered with an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 10,000\. Additionally, customers can also avail a bundle offer where they can combine Galaxy S21+ with either Galaxy Watch Active2 or Galaxy Buds Pro. Samsung launched the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra in January 2021.[Samsung](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/samsung-phones) announced on Thursday that customers looking to purchase [Galaxy S21+](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/samsung-galaxy-s21-plus-price-in-india-98938) will be offered an instant cashback of Rs. 5,000 through Samsung's official online store, Samsung Exclusive stores, and other leading online and offline stores. Alongside, customers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000 on the smartphone. Galaxy S21+ is [listed](https://pricee.com/api/redirect/t.php?from=gadgets360&redirect=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.samsung.com%2Fin%2Fsmartphones%2Fgalaxy-s21-5g%2F%29 on Samsung's website for Rs. 76,999 but after adding the instant cashback and exchange bonus, customers can purchase the smartphone for Rs. 64,999\. As mentioned, customers can also opt for a cashback offer of Rs. 7,000 using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.Customers can also bundle up [Galaxy Watch Active 2](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/samsung-galaxy-watch-active-2-4g-44mm-price-in-india-91381) worth Rs. 23,990 or [Galaxy Buds Pro](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/samsung-galaxy-buds-pro-true-wireless-stereo-tws-earphones-price-in-india-99111) worth Rs. 15,990 with any of the Galaxy S21 series smartphones at an additional cost of Rs. 990.Samsung also announced that [Galaxy S21](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/samsung-galaxy-s21-price-in-india-98768) will be offered with an exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and [Galaxy S21 Ultra](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/samsung-galaxy-s21-ultra-price-in-india-98939) will be offered with an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000\. Also, these smartphones will have a cashback offer of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000, respectively, when customers use HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. Galaxy S21 is listed for Rs. 73,999 on Samsung's website and the resultant price after the exchange bonus will be Rs. 68,999\. Similarly, Galaxy S21 Ultra is listed for Rs. 1,05,999 and after discount, it can be availed at Rs. 95,999.Samsung [launched](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/mobiles/news/samsung-galaxy-s21-plus-ultra-price-in-india-launch-sale-date-specifications-unpacked-2021-2352620#headingp1) Galaxy S21 series in January 2021\. The smartphones run on [Android 11](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/android-11)-based [One UI OS](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/one-ui). The trio is powered by Exynos 2100 SoC and paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. Both Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ feature an identical triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens. Galaxy S21 Ultra, on the other hand, has a quad rear camera setup with by a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel sensor, a 10-megapixel sensor telephoto lens and OIS support, and another 10-megapixel sensor with an f/4.9 telephoto lens.
* * *_Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on [Orbital](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/orbital), the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on [Apple Podcasts](https://itunes.apple.com/in/podcast/orbital-gadgets-360-podcast/id1121036073), [Google Podcasts](https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9jZG4uZ2FkZ2V0czM2MC5jb20vY29udGVudC9kYXRhL3htbC9vcmJpdGFsLnhtbA), [Spotify](https://open.spotify.com/show/1TQIHsTESxrsHleJVhUKcr), and wherever you get your podcasts._
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lacks curved-edge QHD+ display
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent telephoto cameras
  • Superb display
  • Solid battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Ads in some first-party apps
  • Expensive
  • Heats up under stress
  • Heavy and bulky
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 40-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3220 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Secure, noise isolating fit 
  • Decent active noise cancellation 
  • Good companion app on Android 
  • Detailed, natural sound 
  • Good battery life 
  • Bad
  • Needs a Samsung source device for best sound quality 
  • No iOS app at launch time 
  • Voice detect doesn’t always work
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G (44mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G (44mm)

  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Crisp display
  • Good battery life
  • 4G connectivity
  • Swim-proof
  • Accurate sleep and heart rate tracking
  • Bad
  • Limited third-party app support
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G (44mm) review
Display Size 34mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Asus ROG Phone 5 First Sale in India on April 15 via Flipkart: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21+ Available With Cashback of Rs. 5,000; Offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra as Well
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes World’s Billionaires List Once Again
  2. JioFiber Offers 30 Days Extra Validity on All Annual Plans
  3. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Details Leaked
  4. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU Launched
  5. Dell G15, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptops, New Monitors Launched
  6. Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 Smartphones Debut in India
  7. iQoo 7 Series to Launch in India This Month, Vivo Sub-Brand Confirms
  8. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  9. GTA V Coming Back to Xbox Game Pass, xCloud on April 8
  10. Realme GT 5G Expected to Launch in India Next Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21+ Available With Cashback of Rs. 5,000; Offers on Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra as Well
  2. Asus ROG Phone 5 First Sale in India on April 15 via Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spotted on NFC Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  4. Samsung, Olympus Tipped to Collaborate for Next-Generation Flagship Galaxy Smartphone Cameras
  5. Tesla Said to Scout for Showroom Space in 3 Cities in India, Hires Executive for Lobbying
  6. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched in India
  7. MS Paint and Snipping Tool Can Now Be Updated via Microsoft Store
  8. India the Fastest Growing App Market in 2020, With Highest Growth in Education Vertical: Adjust Report
  9. Nokia G20 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35
  10. Twitter 'Milk Tea Alliance' Emoji Launched in Support of the Pro-Democracy Movement
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com