Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Hands on Videos Leaked, Clear Images of New Phones Surface Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Hands-on Videos Leaked, Clear Images of New Phones Surface Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra units appeared in hands-on videos seem to be for demonstration purposes.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 January 2021 12:08 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Hands-on Videos Leaked, Clear Images of New Phones Surface Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra purportedly leaked along with its S Pen

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to be thicker than Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 phones may not come with microSD card slots
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 series 360-degree spins are also posted on Twitter

Samsung Galaxy S21 series hands-on videos have leaked online just hours ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event where the new phones are expected to be launched. Some live images of the Galaxy S21 models have also been leaked that allegedly show the new flagships in greater detail. Additionally, a few images that appear to be from official listings of the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra have been posted by a tipster on Twitter. The fresh leaks give more insights into the design and specifications of the new Samsung phones that could give a tough flight to Apple's iPhone 12 series.

YouTube channel We the Techies has posted hands-on videos of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. While the Samsung Galaxy S21+ appears in Phantom Violet, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is seen in Phantom Black colour option.

Some images of the regular Samsung Galaxy S21, as well as the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra, have also been shared by the channel on Twitter. The units appeared in the videos and images are likely to be for demonstration purposes as they have a badge at the back that reads, “Property of Samsung”.

As per the leaks, the Galaxy S21 Ultra seems to be the thickest model in the series. The channel also claims that it is significantly thicker than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which are at 8.1mm and 7.4mm thickness, respectively.

Samsung is rumoured to have used a plastic back on the Galaxy S21, while the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are speculated to feature a glass back. The channel's Twitter account posting the hands-on images of the new models claimed that despite featuring glass, the back of the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra feels like plastic due to their matte coating.

The channel also claims that the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra carry 4,800mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively. Another short video posted on We the Techies' Twitter account suggests that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will not have a microSD card slot. This is unlike the Galaxy S20 series that has microSD card support for expandable storage up to 1TB.

 

Samsung is said to sell the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the US at $1,200 (roughly Rs. 87,700), which could just be the starting price. The company is also rumoured to introduce various offers for carrier-locked Galaxy S21 models.

In addition to the details provided by the YouTube channel, tipster Evan Blass has more to show about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. He has posted 360-degree animations of the Galaxy S21 trio that purportedly showcase the entire design of the new models.

Blass also took to Twitter to post some screenshots that appear to be from the official listings of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series models that are expected to go live shortly after the announcement later today. The screenshots show the camera setup of the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ and mention a pre-order offer in which users could get free Galaxy Buds Live earbuds and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker.

The phones are also tipped to have a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. There is also a mention of the Exynos 2100 SoC in the new phones, except in the US where the Snapdragon 888 SoC is expected to power the Galaxy S21 series.

 

One of the images leaked by Blass also suggests that the retail boxes of the Galaxy S21 series would include a USB Type-C data cable, SIM ejection pin, and a Quick Start Guide. This means that you aren't likely to get a charger and earbuds in the box. It has also been tipped by other sources. The Galaxy S21 models are also likely to come with IP68-certified build for dust and water resistance.

Some other images posted by Blass suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and S Pen support. The entire Galaxy S21 series is also tipped to have 25W Super Fast Charging and 15W Fast Wireless Charging — alongside Wireless PowerShare.

 

In another tweet, Blass has shared clear images of the Galaxy S21 series that gives us enough details about the colour and the look and feel of the upcoming models. A couple of images also apparently show the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the silicone cover that has a room for the specially designed S Pen.

 

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event globally at 10am EST (8:30pm IST) today where the Galaxy S21 series is expected to go live. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy SmartTag are also likely to be announced alongside the new Galaxy S-series flagships. Also, an India-specific version of the Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 8pm IST today where some local availability details are expected to be revealed.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Unpacked 2021, Samsung
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Delayed to 2022

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Hands-on Videos Leaked, Clear Images of New Phones Surface Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. If You Build for India, You Build For World: Signal Co-Founder To NDTV
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Surfaces in Hands-on Videos Ahead of Launch
  3. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on January 20
  4. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Its Cheapest 5G Smartphone Yet, Launched
  5. Jio Fiber on Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index; BSNL, MTNL Disappoint
  6. Realme 100W Soundbar Review
  7. Vivo Y31s With Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5G Support Launched
  8. Amazon Takes on Netflix’s ‘Mobile’ Plan With Prime Video Mobile Edition
  9. Vivo Y31 Posters Tip Key Specifications, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  10. Oppo A93 5G Gets Listed on Telecom Site; Shows Specifications, Pricing
#Latest Stories
  1. HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Belkin 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Sold by Apple Recalled due to Fire Hazards
  3. Intel to Replace CEO Bob Swan With VMware Chief Pat Gelsinger
  4. LG Ultra Series Monitors for Gamers, Creative Professionals Announced at CES 2021
  5. Tesla Asked to Recall 1,58,000 Model S and Model X Vehicles for Touchscreen Failures in US
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Hands-on Videos Leaked, Clear Images of New Phones Surface Ahead of Launch
  7. Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Delayed to 2022
  8. Signal to Ramp Up Hiring After WhatsApp Controversy Drives Download Surge
  9. Motorola Edge S Tipped to Feature a New Snapdragon 800 Series Chipset, Poster Teased
  10. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com