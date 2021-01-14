Samsung Galaxy S21 series hands-on videos have leaked online just hours ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event where the new phones are expected to be launched. Some live images of the Galaxy S21 models have also been leaked that allegedly show the new flagships in greater detail. Additionally, a few images that appear to be from official listings of the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra have been posted by a tipster on Twitter. The fresh leaks give more insights into the design and specifications of the new Samsung phones that could give a tough flight to Apple's iPhone 12 series.

YouTube channel We the Techies has posted hands-on videos of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra. While the Samsung Galaxy S21+ appears in Phantom Violet, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is seen in Phantom Black colour option.

Some images of the regular Samsung Galaxy S21, as well as the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra, have also been shared by the channel on Twitter. The units appeared in the videos and images are likely to be for demonstration purposes as they have a badge at the back that reads, “Property of Samsung”.

As per the leaks, the Galaxy S21 Ultra seems to be the thickest model in the series. The channel also claims that it is significantly thicker than the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which are at 8.1mm and 7.4mm thickness, respectively.

Samsung is rumoured to have used a plastic back on the Galaxy S21, while the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are speculated to feature a glass back. The channel's Twitter account posting the hands-on images of the new models claimed that despite featuring glass, the back of the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra feels like plastic due to their matte coating.

The channel also claims that the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra carry 4,800mAh and 5,000mAh batteries, respectively. Another short video posted on We the Techies' Twitter account suggests that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will not have a microSD card slot. This is unlike the Galaxy S20 series that has microSD card support for expandable storage up to 1TB.

I can confirm, there is NO expandable storage on the #S21Ultra pic.twitter.com/q19jW7B2G2 — Mr.Techie - We The Techies (@We_The_Techies) January 13, 2021

Samsung is said to sell the Galaxy S21 Ultra in the US at $1,200 (roughly Rs. 87,700), which could just be the starting price. The company is also rumoured to introduce various offers for carrier-locked Galaxy S21 models.

In addition to the details provided by the YouTube channel, tipster Evan Blass has more to show about the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. He has posted 360-degree animations of the Galaxy S21 trio that purportedly showcase the entire design of the new models.

Blass also took to Twitter to post some screenshots that appear to be from the official listings of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series models that are expected to go live shortly after the announcement later today. The screenshots show the camera setup of the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21+ and mention a pre-order offer in which users could get free Galaxy Buds Live earbuds and Galaxy SmartTag Bluetooth tracker.

The phones are also tipped to have a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. There is also a mention of the Exynos 2100 SoC in the new phones, except in the US where the Snapdragon 888 SoC is expected to power the Galaxy S21 series.

Galaxy S21/S21+ 5G KSP pic.twitter.com/sdkgq0mnzb — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 13, 2021

One of the images leaked by Blass also suggests that the retail boxes of the Galaxy S21 series would include a USB Type-C data cable, SIM ejection pin, and a Quick Start Guide. This means that you aren't likely to get a charger and earbuds in the box. It has also been tipped by other sources. The Galaxy S21 models are also likely to come with IP68-certified build for dust and water resistance.

Some other images posted by Blass suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with Wi-Fi 6E connectivity and S Pen support. The entire Galaxy S21 series is also tipped to have 25W Super Fast Charging and 15W Fast Wireless Charging — alongside Wireless PowerShare.

In another tweet, Blass has shared clear images of the Galaxy S21 series that gives us enough details about the colour and the look and feel of the upcoming models. A couple of images also apparently show the Galaxy S21 Ultra with the silicone cover that has a room for the specially designed S Pen.

Samsung is hosting the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event globally at 10am EST (8:30pm IST) today where the Galaxy S21 series is expected to go live. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and the Galaxy SmartTag are also likely to be announced alongside the new Galaxy S-series flagships. Also, an India-specific version of the Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 8pm IST today where some local availability details are expected to be revealed.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.