Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ specifications have been leaked online ahead of the official launch. The latest revelation seems to all but confirm everything about the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ — starting from their display size and cameras to storage variants and dimensions. Separately, the Galaxy S21 series is tipped to go on pre-orders for a “shorter” time than any of the Galaxy S-series flagships earlier. Camera samples of the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra have also surfaced online to suggest next-generation photography.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ specifications (expected)

In its report, WinFuture.de shared the specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+. According to the report, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will come with dual-SIM (Nano) support and run on Android 11 with One UI 3.1 on top. Both models are also expected to have an octa-core Exynos 2100 SoC in markets including Germany, though it could be the recently launched Snapdragon 888 in the US. The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are expected to have 8GB of RAM as standard, along with 128GB and 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of display, Samsung Galaxy S21 is reported to have a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Display with Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen and 421ppi pixel density. The Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, could offer the same display in 6.7-inch size and 394ppi of pixel density. Both phones are also expected to have 60-120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and a Gorilla Glass 7 protection on top.

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are also expected to have a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with a telephoto f/2.0 lens on top, 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 12-megapixel tertiary sensor with a wide-angle f/1.8 lens. The primary and tertiary lenses of the setup could have optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera setup is expected to offer 3x “hybrid” optical zoom.

For selfies and video chats, the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will come with a 10-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.2 lens, according to the report. The lens may have 80-degree of field-of-view (FoV).

The Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are expected to have 8K video recording support at 30fps frame rate or 4K video recording at up to 60fps. The phones are also expected to have stereo speakers and IP68-certified rating for dust and water resistance.

On the connectivity front, Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are expected to have 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S21 may have a 4,000mAh battery, while the battery pack of Galaxy S21+ may come with a capacity of 4,800mAh. Both phones are expected to have 25W fast charging support — alongside Qi wireless charging compatibility. However, the South Korean company may follow Apple and not provide a charger in the retail box. The Galaxy S21 phones are also expected to have reverse charging support (both wired and wireless).

On the dimensions part, the Galaxy S21 is expected to measure 151.7x71.2x7.9mm, whereas the Galaxy S21+ could measure 161.4x75.6x7.8mm. The Galaxy S21 could be available at 171 grams of weight, while the Galaxy S21+ could weigh 202 grams. The report also mentioned that there would be four colour options for the Galaxy S21 and three options for the Galaxy S21+. These could be the ones that we saw in leaked renders recently.

Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ price, availability details (expected)

Last week, WinFuture.de reported the possible prices of the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. It said that the Galaxy S21 price could be set at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 76,000) for the base 128GB model, while its 256GB option was reported at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 80,600). The Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, was expected to be available at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 94,000) and EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 98,700) for the 128GB and 256GB storage options, respectively.

On the part of their availability, both Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are rumoured to debut — alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra — on January 14. A tipster tweeted that the pre-orders for the Galaxy S21 series would go live in South Korea between January 15-21, with the availability set for January 29. This timeline could also be followed in global markets and is shorter than the previous pre-order schedules for Samsung flagship phones. For instance, the Galaxy S20 series was available for pre-orders for nearly two weeks. Identical was the case with the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Some camera samples of the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra have also surfaced on SlashLeaks. The photos posted on the website suggest an enhanced low-light photography experience on both phones.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ (left) and Galaxy S21 Ultra (right) camera samples have been leaked

Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Given the amount of leaks we have now, Samsung is likely to make an official announcement about the Galaxy S21-series launch soon. We can also expect some additional details to be churned out from the rumour mill in the coming days.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.