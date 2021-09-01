Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch on September 8. Days ahead of that, the user manual for the upcoming smartphone has surfaced online and it shows some important information regarding the smartphone. The Galaxy S21 FE may not come with microSD card support as the user manual doesn't mention anything regarding it. However, the user manual does confirm some key specifications and the design of the upcoming smartphone. It is expected to come with a design language similar to the regular Galaxy S21, albeit without the metal housing.

SamMobile reports that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may not come with a microSD support as there is no mention of it in the user manual obtained by the publication. However, the manual does confirm some specifications about the upcoming Samsung smartphone. It will come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance (up to 1.5m and up to 30 minutes), an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, and a high refresh rate display. It will support Dolby Atmos, Wireless DeX, Samsung Pay, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

Notably, the user manual also mentions that the charger will not be included in the box. Users will have to buy the charger separately if they don't already own a USB Type-C charger. The 3.5mm headphone jack also seems to be missing from Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Users would have to use a USB Type-C adapter to connect wired earphones or use Bluetooth ones.

The design of the smartphone is also seen on the user manual. The Galaxy S21 FE will feature a similar design to the vanilla Galaxy S21 but will lack the metal housing for the rear camera module. There also is an ultra-wide-angle lens in its triple rear camera setup. The user manual also shows the four colour options that the smartphone will be offered in — Black, Green, Purple, and White.

The user manual doesn't show all the key specifications of the upcoming Samsung smartphone. However, it is being speculated that the Galaxy S21 FE may come with an Exynos 2100 SoC in some markets and may be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC in others. Either processor could be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and run Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Other speculations suggest that it may come with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It may measure 155.7x74.5x7.9mm. Another report mentions that it may come with a 4,500mAh battery.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.