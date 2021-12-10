Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Full Specifications, Price Leak Again, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be priced at $699 (roughly Rs. 53,000)

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 10 December 2021 12:26 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Full Specifications, Price Leak Again, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection Tipped

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be offered in four colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE said to get similar specifications to Galaxy S20 FE
  • It may be powered by Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 SoC, based on markets
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly debut in January 2022

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition has been the subject of many leaks and rumours of late. The smartphone is said to debut next month and, ahead of its launch, the full specifications of the smartphone have surfaced online. The upcoming smartphone from the South Korean tech giant is said to be powered by Snapdragon 888 SoC or Exynos 2100 SoC, depending on the market. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also said to have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for its display.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (expected)

SamMobile reports that just like the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will not be very different than its predecessor — the Galaxy S20 FE. It is said that the upcoming smartphone will only differ in terms of processors and display protection. Based on the markets, the Galaxy S21 FE will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC or an Exynos 2100 SoC, as per the report. These processors, along with other specifications, were also mentioned in an earlier report.

The Samsung smartphone is also said to get Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, a step up from the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on the Galaxy S20 FE.

The rest of the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are said to be similar to the Galaxy S20 FE. It will get a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera, as per the report. Its processor is also said to be paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and get either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. It will reportedly pack a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless fast charging support.

The publication further mentions that Galaxy S21 FE will get a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and an f/1.8 aperture lens, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 lens and 3x optical zoom. The upcoming S21 Fan Edition smartphone is also said to run Android 12-based OneUI 4.0 out-of-the-box. It is tipped to receive major OS upgrades till Android 15.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price (expected)

SamMobile speculates that Samsung may launch the Galaxy S21 FE around $699 (roughly Rs. 53,000), since the Galaxy S22 series is expected to start at $799 (roughly Rs. 60,500). The Galaxy S21 FE is said to be offered in four colour options as per its official renders that were spotted online recently.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications, Android 12, One UI 4.0
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Full Specifications, Price Leak Again, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Protection Tipped
