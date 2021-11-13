Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Full Specifications, Marketing Images Leak Online

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come with a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 13 November 2021 14:25 IST
Photo Credit: CoinBRS

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to run on Android 11 software

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may pack up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE tipped to have a triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is largely expected to launch in January during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The phone has been spotted on Geekbench recently and now its marketing images have leaked online. Its full specification sheet has also leaked alongside, leaving very little to the imagination. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is reported to come in Qualcomm Snapdragon and Exynos models varying with region. The phone is likely to have a similar design language as the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. It is seen to have a flat display with rounded edges and a hole-punch screen design.

CoinBRS shared what it claims to be marketing images of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE ahead of launch. The images suggest that the phone will come in four colour options — Black, Cream, Lavender, and White. It is seen to have a triple rear camera unit on the back with a similar camera module design as the Galaxy S21 flagship range. The phone's selfie camera cutout sits in the top centre, and the volume and power buttons are placed on the right spine.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (expected)

As for specifications, the report suggests that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to run on Android 11 software. It could feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The phone is reported to come in both Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and Exynos 2100 SoC, based on different markets. The Exynos 2100 SoC is said to come with Mali G78 GPU, whereas the Snapdragon 888 SoC is said to come with Adreno 660 GPU. The phone is likely to pack up to 12GB RAM and offer up to 256GB storage option.

As for cameras, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may have a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main sensor, a depth sensor, and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. At the front, the phone may feature a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may pack 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Connectivity options are tipped to include 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The report additionally suggests that the phone may feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications, Samsung
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
