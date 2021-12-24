Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing Videos Surface Online Ahead of Launch; Replacement Kit for Display, Frame Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing Videos Surface Online Ahead of Launch; Replacement Kit for Display, Frame Tipped

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come as a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 24 December 2021 15:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing Videos Surface Online Ahead of Launch; Replacement Kit for Display, Frame Tipped

Photo Credit: YouTube/ @HDblog

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is seen to sport a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Two Galaxy S21 FE unboxing videos have surfaced online
  • The retail box may not include earphones or a wall charger
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be unveiled at CES 2022

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has surfaced online in premature unboxing videos ahead of its launch, giving us a glimpse at the design of the phone, its in-box contents, and showing some key specifications. Separately, the replacement kit for the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE's screen and frame has also surfaced online. The much-awaited handset from the South Korean tech giant is expected to be unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The exact date is yet to be officially confirmed by Samsung, but Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to launch early next year. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE which was unveiled in September last year.

On YouTube, tech-oriented channel HDblog posted an unboxing video of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. It shows off the retail box of the flagship handset — a white rectangular box — which includes a USB Type-C cable, documentation, a SIM-ejector tool, and the handset itself.

The video shows that the Galaxy S21 FE will arrive in an eco-friendly box. As seen in the video, earphones or a wall charger are not included in the box. The unboxing video offers a detailed look at the phone from all angles and discusses the key specifications. The Galaxy S21 FE is said to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. The black or graphite colour variant shown in the video is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. On the back, the handset is seen with a camera module with three sensors.

Another unboxing video of Galaxy S21 FE was spotted by a tipster who goes by the twitter handle of @chunvn8888. It also suggests that the package doesn't include a charging adapter. The handset is shown in an Olive Green-like shade in the video. The tipster claims that the upcoming Samsung phone runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.0. The Galaxy S21 FE shown in the video is said to be equipped with an Exynos 2100 SoC.

Separately, the replacement kit for the Galaxy S21 FE's display and frame has surfaced online via a retailer listing. On Mobistekla, the original screen and glass replacement is listed at EUR 185 (roughly Rs. 15,700), but the glass without frame is listed at a price of EUR 119 (roughly Rs. 10,100 ).

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Binance Launches New Auto-Burn Mechanism for Binance Coin, to Replace Quarterly Burn Cycles

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing Videos Surface Online Ahead of Launch; Replacement Kit for Display, Frame Tipped
