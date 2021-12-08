Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Will Debut With One UI 4.0 Based on Android 12: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to get three OS upgrades until Android 15.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 December 2021 18:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Will Debut With One UI 4.0 Based on Android 12: Report

Samsung released the Android 12-based One UI 4 public beta update in September this year

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch at CES 2022
  • Samsung has already started rolling out One UI 4.0 to Galaxy S21 series
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE expected to debut as the successor to Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has leaked multiple times in the past. Ahead of an official announcement from the South Korean smartphone brand, a new report now claims that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will debut with One UI 4.0 based on Google's latest operating system Android 12. The phone was earlier speculated to launch this year as the successor to Galaxy S20 FE. But recent leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will now launch during the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2022.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will run on One UI 4.0 update based on the latest Android 12. With this, the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will also reportedly join other Samsung phones that will get OS upgrades until the rollout of Android 15.

Samsung released the Android 12-based public beta of the One UI 4 update in September this year with new themes, colour pallets, and privacy settings. Samsung started the official rollout of the new Android skin on the Galaxy S21 series including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The update is reaching a large number of Samsung phones in India in December. The stable update brings more customisation options and offers new widgets as well as a wider variety of emoji features, GIFs, and stickers on the keyboard. Privacy features of the new Android skin include alerts when an app attempts to access the camera or microphone.

Previous leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with both the Snapdragon 888 and the Exynos 2100 SoC in different markets. The phone may get the Exynos 2100 chipset in India.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to pack 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset is expected to feature a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front.

Is JioPhone Next the 4G phone for everyone that Reliance promises? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Display 6.40-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, One UI 4.0, Android 12, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Will Debut With One UI 4.0 Based on Android 12: Report
