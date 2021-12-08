Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has leaked multiple times in the past. Ahead of an official announcement from the South Korean smartphone brand, a new report now claims that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will debut with One UI 4.0 based on Google's latest operating system Android 12. The phone was earlier speculated to launch this year as the successor to Galaxy S20 FE. But recent leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will now launch during the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2022.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will run on One UI 4.0 update based on the latest Android 12. With this, the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will also reportedly join other Samsung phones that will get OS upgrades until the rollout of Android 15.

Samsung released the Android 12-based public beta of the One UI 4 update in September this year with new themes, colour pallets, and privacy settings. Samsung started the official rollout of the new Android skin on the Galaxy S21 series including Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The update is reaching a large number of Samsung phones in India in December. The stable update brings more customisation options and offers new widgets as well as a wider variety of emoji features, GIFs, and stickers on the keyboard. Privacy features of the new Android skin include alerts when an app attempts to access the camera or microphone.

Previous leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come with both the Snapdragon 888 and the Exynos 2100 SoC in different markets. The phone may get the Exynos 2100 chipset in India.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to pack 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset is expected to feature a 64-megapixel triple camera setup, along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera in the front.