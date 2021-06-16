Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Could Support 25W Fast Charging Just Like Vanilla Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may cost between KRW 700,000 (roughly Rs. 45,900) and KRW 800,000 (roughly Rs. 52,500).

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 June 2021 15:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Could Support 25W Fast Charging Just Like Vanilla Galaxy S21

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE my come with a triple rear camera setup

  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was initially expected to launch in August
  • The phone could come with a 4,500mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be cheaper than the Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been tipped to come with 25W fast charging support. The phone, that will be a tweaked and more affordable version of the Galaxy S21, was initially expected to launch in August this year but a report suggested there might be delays due to production issues. Samsung, however, negated the alleged delay rumours. The Galaxy S21 FE's support for 25W charging is not surprising as the vanilla Galaxy S21 also supports 25W charging speeds. As of now, there is no information on the Galaxy S21 FE from Samsung.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been spotted in a China's 3C certification listing with model number SM-G9900. It states that the phone will come with 5G support and 25W fast charging. Samsung Galaxy S21 also supports 25W fast charging so it makes sense that the FE variant will do the same. Though, it would've been more interesting if the FE model supported faster charging speeds. Gadgets 360 was unable to independently verify the 3C listing.

For quite some time, leaks have suggested that Samsung is planning on launching the Galaxy S21 FE in August this year but a report claimed that the launch may be delayed by a couple months due to critical component shortage. However, a report by Bloomberg, citing Samsung, negates the delay rumour for the Galaxy S21 FE. Samsung reportedly said, “While we cannot discuss details of the unreleased product, nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension.”

Last week, it was reported that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be priced between KRW 700,000 (roughly Rs. 45,900) and KRW 800,000 (roughly Rs. 52,500). This would make the phone cheaper than Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that was launched at KRW 899,900 (roughly Rs. 59,000). Even considering Indian pricing for the Exynos 990 SoC-powered Galaxy S20 FE which was launched at Rs. 49,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage variant, the Galaxy S21 FE seems to be cheaper.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (specifications)

Past leaks have suggested that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a 6.4-inch display, making it slightly larger than the 6.2-inch display of the vanilla Galaxy S21. It has also been tipped to pack a larger 4,500mAh battery compared to the 4,000mAh on the Galaxy S21. It may be offered in four colour options and have a triple rear camera setup with a central hole-punch cutout at the front.

The company was expected to unveil the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 alongside the Galaxy S21 FE in August.

We dive into all things WWDC — iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, watchOS 8 and more — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vineet Washington
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Could Support 25W Fast Charging Just Like Vanilla Galaxy S21
