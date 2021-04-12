Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Renders Surface Ahead of Launch, Could be bigger than Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be launched later this year as a pocket-friendly offering.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 12 April 2021 15:48 IST
Photo Credit: Voice/ @OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may have a 6.4-inch display with a hole-punch cutout

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is nearly similar to Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+
  • It may be constructed using a glass-like plastic composite
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may have a smaller screen than Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) renders has been shared by a known tipster. The shared renders show a design similar to Galaxy S21 series with a few changes. Samsung launched Galaxy S21 series in January this year. The lineup comprised three models — Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. The upcoming Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be a more affordable and value-for-money proposition just like its predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE.

The renders for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was posted on Voice by known tipster @OnLeaks aka Steve Hemmerstoffer. The renders detail the design of the upcoming smartphone and the handset expected is to be fairly similar to Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ smartphones. The small change on the back of Galaxy S21 FE is the camera bump as Hemmerstoffer claims that it is protruding from the back panel instead of the metal frame as compared to the other smartphones in the series. The body is also expected to be constructed from a glass-like plastic composite.

The Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to have a 6.4-inch display with a punch-hole camera that is slightly bigger than the vanilla Galaxy S21. Last year's Galaxy S20 FE also had a bigger screen compared to the regular Galaxy S20. However, Galaxy S21 FE is still smaller compared to its predecessor, measuring at 155.7x74.5x7.9mm. There has been no official confirmation from the South Korean tech giant yet but it is expected that the Galaxy S21 FE could be launched sometime later this year.

Earlier this month, Samsung announced that it is offering cashback and exchange bonus on its Galaxy S21 series. After applying the discounts, customers can purchase Galaxy S21 for Rs. 64,999, Galaxy S21+ for Rs. 68,999, and Galaxy S21 Ultra for Rs. 95,999. There is an additional offer where customers can bundle up Galaxy Watch Active2 worth Rs. 23,990 or Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs. 15,990 for Rs. 990 with any of the Galaxy S21 series smartphones.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Satvik Khare
