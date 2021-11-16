Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch seems to be around the corner as its pricing, RAM, and storage information has surfaced online. The smartphone has been tipped to launch globally early next year during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. Earlier this month, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was spotted with some marketing images which show the purported design and the four colour options for the smartphone. The upcoming smartphone is said to have a design language similar to the Galaxy S21 series that was launched earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price (expected)

As per a listing on LambdaTek — spotted by MySmartPrice — Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will cost EUR 920 (roughly Rs. 77,700) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB storage variant is listed at EUR 985 (roughly Rs. 83,200). These prices for the upcoming Samsung smartphone are reportedly inclusive of the local value-added tax (VAT).

Alternatively, another listing on LambdaTek mentions that the 8GB + 128GB storage variant will be priced at GBP 776 (roughly Rs. 77,700), while the 8GB + 256GB storage of the Galaxy S21 FE is said to cost GBP 831 (roughly Rs. 83,200).

A previous report which shared some marketing images for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE also mentioned that the smartphone will be offered in Black, Cream, Lavender, and White colour options. The renders show a triple rear camera setup — similar to the one found on the Galaxy S21. The display is shown with a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera with the power and volume buttons placed on the right spine.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (expected)

The Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC or an Exynos 2100 SoC, based on the market. The smartphone is likely to pack up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Galaxy S21 FE is said to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with a depth sensor and an ultra-wide-angle sensor. For selfies, it may get a 32-megapixel shooter. It may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

