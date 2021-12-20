Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pricing, Variants Revealed via Listing on Samsung Ireland’s Website

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pricing, Variants Revealed via Listing on Samsung Ireland’s Website

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 20 December 2021 12:15 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pricing, Variants Revealed via Listing on Samsung Ireland’s Website

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be launched at CES 2022
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to house a 4,500mAh battery
  • It is supposed to be launching with four colour options

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, which is scheduled to take place in the first week of January. Its anticipated release has been surrounded by several leaks and rumours. Now, a listing of this handset has been spotted on Samsung Ireland's website. The listing mentions the pricing for the 128GB storage and 256GB storage variants. Samsung is yet to officially reveal images or specifications for this smartphone. However, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch with four colour options, as per the listing.

The listing was spotted by known tipster Snoopy Tech on Samsung Ireland's website. It reveals that the 128GB storage variant will be priced at EUR 769 (roughly Rs. 65,800) and the 256GB variant will be priced at EUR 839 (roughly Rs. 71,800) for the Irish market. According to the listing, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch with four colour options - Grey, Olive, Violet, and White.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, features (expected)

Past leaks have hinted at the Galaxy S21 FE sporting a 6.4-inch "Flat Dynamic AMOLED 2x" Infinity-O display. The display is said to have a refresh rate of 120Hz with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is also said to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Depending on the market, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 SoC or Exynos 2100 SoC. The chipset is said to be paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless PowerShare.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to feature a vertically-stacked rear camera setup topped by a 12-megapixel primary camera. The primary sensor is said to be paired with 12-megapixel ultrawide and 8-megapixel telephoto sensors. Additionally, the handset is supposed to house a centrally-placed hole-punch selfie camera with a 32-megapixel sensor.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications
Rajkot Police Nab Two Individuals Accused of Cryptocurrency Fraud Worth Rs. 38 Lakh
Spider-Man 4 in ‘Active’ Development, Marvel’s Kevin Feige Says

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pricing, Variants Revealed via Listing on Samsung Ireland’s Website
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  2. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  6. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone With Flexion Hinge Goes Official
  7. Jio Introduces Re. 1 Recharge Plan With 10MB Data for 1 Day
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Rockets With $587.2 Million Opening Weekend
  9. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Android 12 Update Again
  10. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Says He Will Pay Over $11 Billion in Taxes This Year
  2. Spider-Man 4 in ‘Active’ Development, Marvel’s Kevin Feige Says
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pricing, Variants Revealed via Listing on Samsung Ireland’s Website
  4. Rajkot Police Nab Two Individuals Accused of Cryptocurrency Fraud Worth Rs. 38 Lakh
  5. Earth's Surface Water May Have Come From Space, Scientists Believe
  6. Bitcoin Embraced by Mexican Retailer Grupo Elektra for Payments
  7. PUBG: New State ‘Winter Carnival’ Crate Offered via Coupon Code, Free Tickets Available for ‘Lord of Blood’ Special Crate
  8. Price Drops Riddle Crypto Charts as Bitcoin, Ether Join Majority Cryptocurrencies in Loss Club
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Rockets With $587.2 Million Opening Weekend
  10. Google Said to Be Probed by California Civil Rights Regulator Over Treatment of Black Female Workers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com