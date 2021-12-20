Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, which is scheduled to take place in the first week of January. Its anticipated release has been surrounded by several leaks and rumours. Now, a listing of this handset has been spotted on Samsung Ireland's website. The listing mentions the pricing for the 128GB storage and 256GB storage variants. Samsung is yet to officially reveal images or specifications for this smartphone. However, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch with four colour options, as per the listing.

The listing was spotted by known tipster Snoopy Tech on Samsung Ireland's website. It reveals that the 128GB storage variant will be priced at EUR 769 (roughly Rs. 65,800) and the 256GB variant will be priced at EUR 839 (roughly Rs. 71,800) for the Irish market. According to the listing, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch with four colour options - Grey, Olive, Violet, and White.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, features (expected)

Past leaks have hinted at the Galaxy S21 FE sporting a 6.4-inch "Flat Dynamic AMOLED 2x" Infinity-O display. The display is said to have a refresh rate of 120Hz with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is also said to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. Depending on the market, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 SoC or Exynos 2100 SoC. The chipset is said to be paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast charging and wireless PowerShare.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to feature a vertically-stacked rear camera setup topped by a 12-megapixel primary camera. The primary sensor is said to be paired with 12-megapixel ultrawide and 8-megapixel telephoto sensors. Additionally, the handset is supposed to house a centrally-placed hole-punch selfie camera with a 32-megapixel sensor.

