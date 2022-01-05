Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pre-Reservation Begins in India, to Go on Sale Starting January 11

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is likely to come to India with Exynos 2100 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 5 January 2022 19:04 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pre-Reservation Begins in India, to Go on Sale Starting January 11

Photo Credit: Samsung UK

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has already been launched in the UK

Highlights
  • Customers can also cancel the pre-reserve pass for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
  • The smartphone features a 6.4-inch display
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE packs a 4,500mah battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pre-booking has started in India, and it will go on sale in the country starting January 11. The South Korean tech giant teased the India launch of the smartphone with its “fastest chip” earlier today. The handset is likely to be powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC in India. Samsung has already launched the Galaxy S21 FE in the UK. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, a triple rear camera setup with 30X zoom, and 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pre-booking details, offers

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is available for pre-booking for a token amount of Rs. 999 on Samsung India e-Store as well as the Samsung Shop app between January 5 and January 10. The Samsung phone will go on sale in India starting January 11.

Those who make the pre-reservation for the Samsung smartphone will get a ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass,' which lets them get a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs. 2,699 for free. Customers can also choose to cancel the pre-reserve pass and avail 100 percent refund.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to launch at a starting price of Rs. 52,000.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE runs on Android 12 with One UI 4 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Indian variant is likely to be powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC. It sports a triple rear camera setup which comprises a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. It sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE packs an under-display (optical) fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery which supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The phone also comes with Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature to help wirelessly charge other devices. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 6.78-Inch OLED Screen Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pre-Reservation Begins in India, to Go on Sale Starting January 11
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. Vivo V23 Pro First Impressions: This Slim Mid-Ranger Packs a Punch
  3. Vivo V23 5G Series Price in India Tipped by Retailer Listing
  4. Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Debut With Latest Snapdragon Chipsets: Details Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price in India Tipped, Amazon Listing Surfaces
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications Revealed by Pete Lau
  7. Oppo Enco M32 Neckband-Style Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  8. Realme Book Enhanced Edition Laptop Launched: Details Here
  9. Hisense 55U6G 55-inch QLED Ultra-HD Smart Android TV Review
  10. Dizo Buds Z Pro TWS Earphones, Dizo Watch R Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Pre-Reservation Begins in India, to Go on Sale Starting January 11
  2. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 6.78-Inch OLED Screen Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. CES 2022: Hisense U9H, U8H Mini LED TV Series Launched, New Laser TV Models Also Debut
  4. Xiaomi India Slapped With Rs. 653 Crore Notice for Alleged Tax Evasion
  5. CES 2022: Dell's Alienware Lineup Adds 5 Gaming Laptops, Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor, Gaming Peripherals
  6. CES 2022: Dell XPS 13 Plus Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core Alder Lake CPU, New Design Announced
  7. CES 2022: Acer Predator Triton 500 SE (2022), Helios 300 (2022), Nitro 5 (2022) Gaming Laptops Debut
  8. Google News Showcase, Use of Personal Data Being Investigated by Germany's Federal Cartel Office
  9. CES 2022: PlayStation VR2 Unveiled With OLED HDR Displays, Horizon Call of the Mountain Game Announced
  10. CES 2022: HP EliteBook 1000 G9 Series, Elite Dragonfly G3 Laptops; Omen 45L, Victus 15L Desktops Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com