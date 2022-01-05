Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pre-booking has started in India, and it will go on sale in the country starting January 11. The South Korean tech giant teased the India launch of the smartphone with its “fastest chip” earlier today. The handset is likely to be powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC in India. Samsung has already launched the Galaxy S21 FE in the UK. It sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, a triple rear camera setup with 30X zoom, and 4,500mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE pre-booking details, offers

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is available for pre-booking for a token amount of Rs. 999 on Samsung India e-Store as well as the Samsung Shop app between January 5 and January 10. The Samsung phone will go on sale in India starting January 11.

Those who make the pre-reservation for the Samsung smartphone will get a ‘Next Galaxy VIP Pass,' which lets them get a Galaxy SmartTag worth Rs. 2,699 for free. Customers can also choose to cancel the pre-reserve pass and avail 100 percent refund.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to launch at a starting price of Rs. 52,000.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE runs on Android 12 with One UI 4 on top. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The Indian variant is likely to be powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC. It sports a triple rear camera setup which comprises a 12-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and an 8-megapixel telephoto shooter. It sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE packs an under-display (optical) fingerprint sensor. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery which supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. The phone also comes with Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature to help wirelessly charge other devices. It comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

