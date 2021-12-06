Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted on Support Page, Official Cases Show Off Familiar Design

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE official covers suggest it will not feature the dual-tone design on the camera module and rear panel from the Galaxy S21 series.

By David Delima | Updated: 6 December 2021 13:08 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy S21 FE has been spotted in four colour options sporting three different covers

  • Samsung has now pulled down the Galaxy S21 FE support page
  • Clear, silicone, and standing Galaxy S21 FE covers are listed online
  • Samsung is yet to officially announce the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE handset

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's official renders have been spotted online, thanks to Samsung's own support website and retail listings. The smartphone has also been spotted in a clear phone cover listing on Samsung's Colombia website, giving users a clear look at the front and back of the smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch with either the Snapdragon 888 SoC or the Exynos 2100 SoC. The listing shows off Samsung Galaxy S21 FE sporting a triple rear camera module that resembles the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, along with a centre-aligned punch-hole selfie camera on the front.

Expected to launch earlier this year at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked Event, the Galaxy S21 FE is now tipped to arrive at CES 2022 in January. The handset's specifications have been leaked over the past few months from the processor and camera setup to the smartphone's colour options. While unofficial renders have also surfaced, Samsung has now revealed the smartphone on more than one of its websites.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone's dedicated support page went live briefly on the Samsung UAE website, as spotted by Gizmochina, showing a thumbnail of the handset. The company has since taken down the listing, but Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the listing via an archived version of the webpage. In addition to the smartphone's official listing, the company has also listed Galaxy S21 FE covers showing the smartphone in Premium Clear, Silicone, and Clear Standing Rugged covers on its Colombian website.

galaxy s21 fe covers samsung colombia website samsung galaxy s21 fe galaxy s21 fe

Samsung's Premium Clear, Silicone, and Clear Standing Rugged covers for the Galaxy S21 FE have been spotted on the company's Colombian website.
Photo Credit: Samsung

Thanks to these accessories, it appears that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a familiar design, like the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, with a rear camera module that blends with the top left edge of the smartphone. The covers also appear to confirm previous reports that the handset could feature a triple rear camera setup and a front-facing selfie camera. While the Galaxy S21 series featured a dual-tone design for the rear panel and camera module, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could feature a single colour across the back of the handset.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (expected)

According to an older report, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could be launched in India in January, alongside the global launch of the smartphone. Samsung is yet to make an official announcement regarding Galaxy S21 FE specifications, but the handset is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 888 SoC or the Exynos 2100 SoC, and the latter could feature on the Indian variant of the smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could sport a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It could also feature a 32-megapixel selfie camera in a punch-hole on the 120Hz 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) AMOLED display. The handset could be launched with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, according to previous reports.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications, Galaxy S21 FE
David Delima
