Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted on Official Mexico Website: Report

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could feature a bigger battery compared to the Galaxy S21.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 May 2021 18:06 IST
Photo Credit: Voice/ @OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S21 has been tipped to feature a flat 6.4-inch display with a hole-punch cutout

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may launch in August this year
  • Galaxy S21 FE may feature a 4,500mAh battery
  • There has been no official confirmation regarding the smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was reportedly spotted on Samsung Mexico's official website. This suggests that the phone may launch soon. The reported listing, however, does not give away any specifications of the phone and Samsung seems to have taken it down since. A recent leak had suggested the design of the smartphone and another report had claimed that the Galaxy S21 FE will come bundled with a 4,500mAh battery, bigger than the one on the vanilla Galaxy S21. But there has been no official confirmation from Samsung regarding the Galaxy S21 FE.

A report by GalaxyClub claims that Samsung Mexico's official website had listed the Galaxy S21 FE, which has since been taken down. It can be speculated that Samsung took down the listing soon after it was reported. The report says that the link to the Galaxy S21 FE on the website was redirecting users to the Galaxy S21 series page. A screenshot of the listing shared with the report shows a small preview of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but without any further details.

An earlier report claimed that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a 4,500mAh battery, bigger than the 4,000mAh battery available on the vanilla Galaxy S21 smartphone but smaller than the 4,800mAh battery available on the Galaxy S21+ smartphone.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) had earlier shared a render of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The phone's design is expected to be fairly similar to other phones in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The tipster said that the Galaxy S21 FE will sport a flat 6.4-inch hole-punch display, which is slightly bigger than the 6.2-inch display on the vanilla Galaxy S21. The rumoured phone is also said to be slightly smaller than the Galaxy S21 at 155.7x74.5x7.9mm.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Lacks curved-edge QHD+ display
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact
  • Good performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • Polycarbonate back
  • Average battery life
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S21 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2100
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21
Satvik Khare
