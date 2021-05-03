Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was reportedly spotted on Samsung Mexico's official website. This suggests that the phone may launch soon. The reported listing, however, does not give away any specifications of the phone and Samsung seems to have taken it down since. A recent leak had suggested the design of the smartphone and another report had claimed that the Galaxy S21 FE will come bundled with a 4,500mAh battery, bigger than the one on the vanilla Galaxy S21. But there has been no official confirmation from Samsung regarding the Galaxy S21 FE.

A report by GalaxyClub claims that Samsung Mexico's official website had listed the Galaxy S21 FE, which has since been taken down. It can be speculated that Samsung took down the listing soon after it was reported. The report says that the link to the Galaxy S21 FE on the website was redirecting users to the Galaxy S21 series page. A screenshot of the listing shared with the report shows a small preview of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but without any further details.

An earlier report claimed that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature a 4,500mAh battery, bigger than the 4,000mAh battery available on the vanilla Galaxy S21 smartphone but smaller than the 4,800mAh battery available on the Galaxy S21+ smartphone.

Tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (OnLeaks) had earlier shared a render of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The phone's design is expected to be fairly similar to other phones in the Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The tipster said that the Galaxy S21 FE will sport a flat 6.4-inch hole-punch display, which is slightly bigger than the 6.2-inch display on the vanilla Galaxy S21. The rumoured phone is also said to be slightly smaller than the Galaxy S21 at 155.7x74.5x7.9mm.

