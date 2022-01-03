Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Officially Teased Ahead of Expected Launch at CES 2022

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to sport a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 SoC under the hood.

By David Delima | Updated: 3 January 2022 17:58 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to launch in Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has leaked several times over the past few weeks
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to launch during CES 2022
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could sport a 12-megapixel triple camera setup

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) is expected to launch during CES 2022 that begins Wednesday, January 5 in Las Vegas, US. While Samsung is yet to officially reveal details about the smartphone, it has leaked several times over the past few weeks — from official Samsung Galaxy S21 FE covers to an unboxing video by a customer who managed to purchase the smartphones at a retail outlet before the launch. Samsung has now finally teased the launch of the much-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE ahead of its global launch.

The company shared a teaser of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone on Twitter. The phone is seen in Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender colours with the text “Epic is coming”. It is worth noting that the smartphone was previously tipped to launch in these four colour options.

While Samsung has not officially revealed any hardware details of the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE handset, a customer in South Africa managed to get their hands on the smartphone and shared an unboxing video and review of the smartphone, detailing its design and various features. The smartphone in the video was shown to sport a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood and a 4,500mAh battery. The unboxing video also suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will not ship with a charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has earlier been tipped to feature a 6.4-inch Infinity-O full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 410ppi pixel density. The smartphone is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The smartphone will pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, according to an older report.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung, S21 Fan Edition, Galaxy S21 Specifications, Samsung S21 Specifications, Galaxy S21 Launch
David Delima
David Delima
