Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) is expected to launch during CES 2022 that begins Wednesday, January 5 in Las Vegas, US. While Samsung is yet to officially reveal details about the smartphone, it has leaked several times over the past few weeks — from official Samsung Galaxy S21 FE covers to an unboxing video by a customer who managed to purchase the smartphones at a retail outlet before the launch. Samsung has now finally teased the launch of the much-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE ahead of its global launch.

The company shared a teaser of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone on Twitter. The phone is seen in Graphite, White, Olive, and Lavender colours with the text “Epic is coming”. It is worth noting that the smartphone was previously tipped to launch in these four colour options.

Are you a stan of capturing epic all day? Get ready to welcome a new member of the Galaxy Fam! Stay tuned.

Register Now: https://t.co/ykIVuWEoWk#Samsung pic.twitter.com/npxnzvqekL — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) January 3, 2022

While Samsung has not officially revealed any hardware details of the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE handset, a customer in South Africa managed to get their hands on the smartphone and shared an unboxing video and review of the smartphone, detailing its design and various features. The smartphone in the video was shown to sport a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood and a 4,500mAh battery. The unboxing video also suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will not ship with a charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has earlier been tipped to feature a 6.4-inch Infinity-O full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 410ppi pixel density. The smartphone is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The smartphone will pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, according to an older report.