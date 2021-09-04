Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch seems to be just around the corner as a purported quick start guide of the unannounced phone has appeared on the Web, just days after its user manual. The quick start guide shows some of the primary details about Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and gives us a glimpse of its design and interface. In addition to the Galaxy S21 FE as its new “fan-edition” model, Samsung is said to be in plans to upgrade its Galaxy A series by bringing optical image stabilisation (OIS) as a standard feature. The company also appears to be separately working on the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G that has allegedly been listed on Geekbench with some specifications.

SamMobile has shared the purported quick start guide of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that appears to be meant for US prepaid carrier Cricket Wireless. The guide doesn't provide any additional details over what we saw on the user manual surfaced earlier this week. However, it gives basic information about the phone and shows its design and interface that match with the Galaxy S21 models.

The quick start guide also suggests that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would be available through Cricket Wireless.

Samsung is speculated to provide Exynos 2100 SoC on the Galaxy S21 FE, along with features including triple rear cameras and a flat display. The phone is also rumoured to launch later this month — maybe as early as September 8.

Alongside the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung is said to be working on enhancing user experience on its Galaxy A series by standardising OIS. South Korean news outlet TheElec reports that OIS support will be expanded to the entire Galaxy A series by 2022.

OIS helps improve image results by reducing jerks and shakes when taking pictures and recording videos using a gyro sensor and tiny mechanical parts. Importantly, smartphone manufacturers use the OIS technology on top of the primary rear camera sensor on their models to deliver improvements.

Samsung brought OIS to a few Galaxy A-series models in 2021. These include Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52, and Samsung Galaxy A22 4G.

The report by The Elec suggests that Samsung is working with its local partner Jaeyoung Solutec to offer OIS support on its affordable and mid-range phones. The Galaxy A series is also said to receive new camera modules from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, the company that has so far reportedly provided modules for flagship phones.

Separately, MySmartPrice reports that Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has appeared on benchmark site Geekbench. The phone surfaced with model number SM-E426S and is listed with an octa-core MT6833V SoC, which is essentially the MediaTek Dimensity 700. Further, the listing shows that the new Samsung phone has 6GB of RAM and runs on Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A22 5G that is also speculated to come as the Galaxy Buddy (SM-A226L) and Galaxy Wide 5 (SM-E426S).

Details about the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G are yet to be revealed.

