Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Quick Start Guide Surfaces Online, Galaxy A Series May Have Standardised OIS in 2022

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Quick Start Guide Surfaces Online, Galaxy A Series May Have Standardised OIS in 2022

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE meant for US carrier Cricket Wireless has purportedly appeared on the quick start guide.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 September 2021 17:39 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Quick Start Guide Surfaces Online, Galaxy A Series May Have Standardised OIS in 2022

Photo Credit: Voice/ OnLeaks

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE user manual was also recently appeared online

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE’s purported quick start guide has surfaced
  • All Galaxy A-series models are said to receive OIS in 2022
  • Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has allegedly been listed on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch seems to be just around the corner as a purported quick start guide of the unannounced phone has appeared on the Web, just days after its user manual. The quick start guide shows some of the primary details about Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and gives us a glimpse of its design and interface. In addition to the Galaxy S21 FE as its new “fan-edition” model, Samsung is said to be in plans to upgrade its Galaxy A series by bringing optical image stabilisation (OIS) as a standard feature. The company also appears to be separately working on the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G that has allegedly been listed on Geekbench with some specifications.

SamMobile has shared the purported quick start guide of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE that appears to be meant for US prepaid carrier Cricket Wireless. The guide doesn't provide any additional details over what we saw on the user manual surfaced earlier this week. However, it gives basic information about the phone and shows its design and interface that match with the Galaxy S21 models.

The quick start guide also suggests that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would be available through Cricket Wireless.

Samsung is speculated to provide Exynos 2100 SoC on the Galaxy S21 FE, along with features including triple rear cameras and a flat display. The phone is also rumoured to launch later this month — maybe as early as September 8.

Alongside the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung is said to be working on enhancing user experience on its Galaxy A series by standardising OIS. South Korean news outlet TheElec reports that OIS support will be expanded to the entire Galaxy A series by 2022.

OIS helps improve image results by reducing jerks and shakes when taking pictures and recording videos using a gyro sensor and tiny mechanical parts. Importantly, smartphone manufacturers use the OIS technology on top of the primary rear camera sensor on their models to deliver improvements.

Samsung brought OIS to a few Galaxy A-series models in 2021. These include Samsung Galaxy A72, Samsung Galaxy A52, and Samsung Galaxy A22 4G.

The report by The Elec suggests that Samsung is working with its local partner Jaeyoung Solutec to offer OIS support on its affordable and mid-range phones. The Galaxy A series is also said to receive new camera modules from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, the company that has so far reportedly provided modules for flagship phones.

Separately, MySmartPrice reports that Samsung Galaxy F42 5G has appeared on benchmark site Geekbench. The phone surfaced with model number SM-E426S and is listed with an octa-core MT6833V SoC, which is essentially the MediaTek Dimensity 700. Further, the listing shows that the new Samsung phone has 6GB of RAM and runs on Android 11.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is rumoured to be a rebranded version of the Galaxy A22 5G that is also speculated to come as the Galaxy Buddy (SM-A226L) and Galaxy Wide 5 (SM-E426S).

Details about the launch of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G are yet to be revealed.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G specifications, Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, Samsung Galaxy A, Samsung, Cricket Wireless
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Abba Reunites After 40 Years, but as Digital Avatars Belting Out Their Greatest Hits

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Quick Start Guide Surfaces Online, Galaxy A Series May Have Standardised OIS in 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Shang-Chi Has Leaked on Torrent Sites and Piracy Networks
  2. iPhone Market Share Falls Ahead of iPhone 13 Launch: TrendForce
  3. Shang-Chi: 2 Post-Credits Scenes, Explained
  4. Xiaomi Overtakes Apple as Top Wearables Vendor in Q2 2021: Canalys
  5. Redmi 10 Prime With 90Hz Display, 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India
  6. OnePlus Watch Update Brings Spotify Music Mode, More
  7. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5
  8. WhatsApp Banned 3 Million Accounts in India in Less Than Two Months
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Review: A Refined Novelty
  10. Money Heist, Kota Factory, Sex Education, and More on Netflix in September
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Quick Start Guide Surfaces Online, Galaxy A Series May Have Standardised OIS in 2022
  2. Abba Reunites After 40 Years, but as Digital Avatars Belting Out Their Greatest Hits
  3. Reese Witherspoon Invests in Ethereum, Paris Hilton Says She Loves Bitcoin
  4. Flipkart Co-Founder Sachin Bansal Challenges Enforcement Directorate Probe in FDI Case
  5. Didi Denies Reports That China Is Coordinating Companies to Invest in It
  6. Twitter May Soon Let Users Add Bitcoin, Ethereum Addresses to Their Profiles for Tips
  7. Facebook Algorithm Fuelled Spread of Misinformation Over Factual News During 2020 US Elections: Study
  8. WhatsApp Message Reactions May Support All Emojis, Money Heist Fans Get Special Sticker Pack
  9. Ether Price Briefly Tops $4,000 as Upgrade, NFT Momentum Gathers Pace
  10. AI Art: Kolkata Exhibition to Showcase Artworks Created With Assistance of Artificial Intelligence
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com