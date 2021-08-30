Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could come with 8GB RAM.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 30 August 2021 15:22 IST
Photo Credit: Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's 360-degrees renders show a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come with Exynos and Snapdragon SoCs
  • There is no official information about the launch of the smartphone yet
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch next month, as per a tipster. The tipster also mentions that the leak for the launch date comes from a Samsung representative. Another tipster has also tweeted that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may launch soon, sharing photos of the branding at a retail store. The smartphone has also been allegedly spotted on Geekbench with an Exynos 2100 processor, the same processor found on Galaxy S21 series in India. Other key specifications of the smartphone have been teased multiple times earlier.

Tipster Mauri QHD tweeted that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may launch on September 8, citing a source who learnt the information from a Samsung representative. It should be noted that Samsung hasn't officially confirmed a launch date. Another tipster Max Weinbach also tweeted an image with the smartphone's branding at what seems to be a Samsung retail store.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (expected)

An alleged listing on Geekbench, first spotted by MySmartPrice, shows that the upcoming smartphone could get an Exynos-powered variant as the smartphone, listed as Samsung SM-G990E, is shown with an Exynos 2100 SoC with a peak clock speed of 2.91GHz. The smartphone may get 8GB of RAM and run Android 11. It scored 1,084 points in the single-core tests and 3,316 points in the multi-core tests.

Other specifications of the smartphone could include a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone may measure 155.7x74.5x7.9mm. Another report claims that Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may come in Blue, Grey, Green, Violet, and White colour options. A separate report suggests that it may pack a 4,500mAh battery.

The smartphone has also been spotted on the Google Play Console. The listing suggests that it may come with a Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and Adreno 660 GPU. It is likely to feature a full-HD+ (1,080x2,009 pixels) resolution display.

A 360-degrees render leak shows that the upcoming smartphone shares the same camera module design as other Galaxy S21 series models. It is likely to incorporate a triple rear camera setup — as also seen on a hastily removed Instagram post. At the bottom, the smartphone is seen sporting a speaker grille, a SIM tray, and a USB Type-C port. The volume rockers and the power button are seen to be placed on the right edge. It may also get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications, Geekbench
Satvik Khare
