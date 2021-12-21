Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch Date Tipped for January 2022, Pricing Details Surface Online

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price is said to begin at GBP 699 (around Rs 70,000) for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 December 2021 17:34 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will come as a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE tipped to launch in early 2022
  • Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to come in two RAM and storage variants
  • The handset may pack 4,500mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, the much-awaited handset from the South Korean tech giant is expected to unveil at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by Samsung, but a fresh leak suggests the Galaxy S21 FE is set to launch early next year. Further, the price details of the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone have also surfaced online. The leak suggests the pricing for the 128GB storage and 256GB storage variants. The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be a successor to the Galaxy S20 FE which was unveiled in September last year.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) — in collaboration with 91Mobiles — has shared the launch date and pricing details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. As per the leak, Samsung is gearing up to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE on January 4, 2022.

The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to cost GBP 699 (around Rs 70,000). The top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is said to carry a price tag of GBP 749 (approx Rs 75,000).

Another noted tipster, Ev (@evleaks) took to Twitter to leak the launch date of Galaxy S21 FE, which corroborates past leaks. According to him, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be unveiled on January 11, 2022. Since there's no confirmation from the company yet, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (expected)

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have leaked multiple times in the past. The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Galaxy S21 FE is said to run Android 11-based One UI 3.1. It is likely to sport a 6.4-inch "Flat Dynamic AMOLED 2x" Infinity-O display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and 401ppi pixel density. The display could have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The handset is likely to pack Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 12-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor. For selfies, it may sport a 32-megapixel sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support and wireless PowerShare support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
