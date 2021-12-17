Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Expected January Launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Expected January Launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price is said to begin at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 64,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 December 2021 18:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Expected January Launch

Photo Credit: WinFuture

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to have a design similar to the vanilla Galaxy S21

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to launch during CES 2022 in January
  • It will either be powered by Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 SoCs
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly get a triple rear camera setup

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE or Fan Edition is expected to launch at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. Ahead of its anticipated launch, a report has surfaced online that suggests its key specifications, design, and pricing. The Fan Edition smartphone by Samsung is said to be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 SoCs paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The design of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be similar to vanilla Samsung Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price (expected)

As per a report by WinFuture (in German), Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 64,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128 storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will reportedly be priced at EUR 819 (roughly Rs. 70,500). The upcoming Samsung smartphone is said to be offered in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colour options. As mentioned earlier, the Galaxy S21 FE will reportedly launch at CES 2022.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE design (expected)

The publication has also shared some press images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The images show the design of the upcoming smartphone is fairly similar to the vanilla Galaxy S21. The back gets a triple camera setup housed vertically with the LED flash placed outside the camera module. The right spine is shown with a power button and volume rocker.

Up front, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets a flat display with a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The top and bottom parts of the smartphone aren't visible but it is said to get a USB Type-C port. The press images corroborate many previous reports related to the design of the smartphone .

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications (expected)

WinFuture has also shared some key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The dual-SIM (Nano + eSIM) Galaxy S21 FE is said to run Android 11-based One UI 3.1. However, an earlier report mentions it will launch with One UI 4. It will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch "Flat Dynamic AMOLED 2x" Infinity-O display with 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and a 401ppi pixel density. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 SoC or Exynos 2100 SoC, depending on the market. The SoCs will reportedly be paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and get 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to get a triple rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The other two sensors will reportedly be an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. Upfront, it is said to get a 32-megapixel selfie sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Connectivity options on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE are said to include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5, NFC, and USB Type-C port. Onboard sensors may include Accelerometer, ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, face unlock sensor, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, virtual proximity sensor. It is said to pack a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support and wireless PowerShare support. It will reportedly measure 155.7x74.5x7.9mm and weigh 170 grams.

What are the best phones of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Comments

Satvik Khare
RBI Asking Companies to Not Save Customers Card Details Said to Hit E-Commerce, Food Delivery

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price, Design, Specifications Tipped Again Ahead of Expected January Launch
